North Country Projects Get Boost From Federal Funding

Following last week’s round of Northern Border Regional Commission grants for North Country projects, a different slate of projects in Coos and Grafton counties will get a boost from another federal funding source — the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development.
On Tuesday, a total of $168,321 in USDA money was announced by the offices of U.S. Sens. Jeanne Shaheen, D-NH, Maggie Hassan, D-NH, and U.S. Rep. Ann Kuster, D-NH.
For Coos County, $30,000 will go toward funding a high-speed broadband study for the county, to gather and study data to determine where there is Internet broadband coverage and if the service is reliable, affordable, and if it currently meets the needs of businesses.
The data will be used for mapping to determine what is needed to implement an affordable and accessible fiber network throughout Coos County.
As the town of Bethlehem advances its marketing effort, it will receive $30,000 to fund a marketing campaign that highlights the community and its assets to attract new visitors, residents and businesses.
“The grant is terrific news for Bethlehem,” Selectman Chris Jensen, a Board of Selectmen member who is working directly with the marketing effort, said Tuesday. “It means the marketing and economic growth effort can be significantly expanded without using local tax dollars. The board is working with Pam Sullivan, of Sullivan Creative, asking its advice on how best to use those funds.”
Sullivan Creative’s fee is already covered in the town budget, he said.
“So, the idea is to start using this money elsewhere,” said Jensen. “For example, would it make sense to have a short video? Or perhaps buy space in a publication or website? The town has at least a year and perhaps a bit longer to use the money, which is aimed at supporting all the town’s businesses, attracting new residents and visitors.”
The new funding marks the second USDA grant this year for Bethlehem, which also received $165,000 for its municipal solar project.
In Lancaster, the nonprofit Taproot Farm and Environmental Education Center, located in the Parker J. Noyes historic building, its new and larger home, will receive $30,000 in USDA Rural Development money.
An effort there is being made to expand the local food hub through the first-floor renovation of 3,000-square feet.
The money will be used to purchase freezers, refrigeration and a dishwasher for the Taproot food hub, which supports more than 100 agricultural producers.
“It’s basically all going to kitchen equipment for the commercial kitchen there, which will be used for processing for our food access program,” said Kyle van der Laan, of Lancaster, who serves on the board of directors for the Taproot Farm and Environmental Education Center. “It will be used for education, for cooking classes for various ages and people, for the food hub itself to make value-added products and food to sell, and for farmers who don’t have a commercial kitchen or access to one and who want to turn some of their crops into value-added products. They can come in and use our kitchen.”
Taproot organizes gleaning efforts on local farms and gardens to find a home for good food that would otherwise go to waste.
The Parker J. Noyes building is owned by the Northern Forest Center and Taproot’s move to the first floor is a project several years in the works.
Taproot, which runs the Root Seller Marketplace, hopes to move into the new space this autumn, at which point it will purchase the equipment, said van der Laan.
“There’s different parts of the food hub,” he said. “The main thing is the store that sells local farmers’ products at a good rate for them. Our whole idea is to boost local agriculture and local food systems. Beyond just the local farmers and the few towns around here, we also get regional products from New Hampshire, Vermont, Maine and southern Quebec.”
In addition, Taproot stores food and swaps deliveries.
“Meadowstone Farm in Bethlehem sometimes drops off at the Root Seller, and somebody else coming from Colebrook who’s dropping their stuff off will pick it up and bring it to somebody up there,” said van der Laan. “We want to fulfill getting those products out, not just to our store, but to restaurants and other stores in the region.”
