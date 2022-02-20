North Country Proponents Move Ahead After Farm-To-School Legislation Stalls

North Country supporters of legislation that sought to support small, local farms and supply fresh vegetables and nutritious foods to local schools are disappointed the bill died in House committee this week, but they remain committed to moving forward.
House Bill 1657, which called for a statewide farm-to-school reimbursement program for those schools participating in the federally-funded National Lunch Program, was found inexpedient to legislate in a 10-8 vote in the New Hampshire House of Representatives’ Education Committee.
One of its co-sponsors, state Rep. Linda Massimilla, D-Littleton, said she’s hopeful the bill will return in some form in the next legislative session.
“In my opinion, it will be something to bring back next year,” Massimilla said Friday. “It really is an all-around win for all the parties involved, especially for the kids and the farmers. It provides the farmers with additional outlets and the kids are getting locally grown food, so we know where it comes from. It’s too bad that it didn’t pass. It would be a benefit everywhere, in northern New Hampshire, in southern New Hampshire. It’s something that makes a whole lot of sense.”
Massimilla will see what can be done to advance farm-to-school outside of the legislative arena.
One HB1657 supporter making that effort is Ed King, general manager of the Littleton Food Co-op, who said initiatives are already underway in northern New Hampshire.
One is the University of New Hampshire’s Cooperative Extension, which is working with Coos County on a several agriculture-related projects.
“Certainly, at the school board level they can make it a priority,” said King. “Around the state, there’s efforts along those lines already.”
While it would have been nice to have HB1657 to dangle in front of school boards to encourage farm-to-school programs in their school districts, King said there’s still efforts that can be done at the local level to promote the concept.
“We’ll keep trucking,” he said. “We’re trying to form a food council here, in the Grafton and Coos county area, and that’s something that would definitely be on our radar.”
Successes elsewhere, such as a vibrant food program in Nashua, can be used as models, said King.
“We can make a little more grassroots efforts and continue the push,” he said.
King said he’s also a businessman who looks at it from an economic development standpoint.
“These farmers can have access to a market that they don’t already have,” he said. “All ships can be raised by the high tide here by local foods. We’ll keep fighting the good fight.”
Littering And Landfill Bills
Massimilla was co-sponsor of another bill that also died in a House committee this week.
HB 1571, whose prime sponsor is state Rep. Tim Egan, D-Sugar Hill, and whose other co-sponsors include state Rep. Dennis Thompson, R-Stewartstown, sought to deter littering by increasing the fines for littering by 20 percent and directing the additional revenues to New Hampshire Fish and Game to support conservation officers.
It was found inexpedient to legislate in a 20-0 vote by the House Criminal Justice and Public Safety Committee.
One bill that passed the full House of Representatives on Wednesday and is now on to the New Hampshire Senate was HB 1049, whose co-sponsors include state Sen. Erin Hennessey, R-Littleton, and state Rep. Troy Merner, R-Lancaster.
It seeks to establish a committee to study landfill siting criteria and methods for reducing pressure in landfill capacity.
In a joint statement, state Reps. Howard Pearl, R-Loudon, and Judy Aron, R-Acworth, leaders of the House Environment and Agriculture Committee, said the committee has seen a plethora of bills relating to landfill issues in New Hampshire.
“We believe it is in our best interest to establish this committee to see if any updates need to be made to landfill siting criteria, something that has not been studied in our state in quite some time,” they said. “This bill creates a study committee to study landfill siting criteria with a focus on local impact, policies on landfill capacity pressure, surety bonding on new landfill projects, setbacks from bodies of water and offsite water flow potential, and extended producer responsibilities relating to meeting solid waste reduction goals for reducing pressure on landfill capacity.”
Pearl and Aron said, “House Republicans understand the environmental impact that landfills have on our state and we look forward to finding ways to protect our environment.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.