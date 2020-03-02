The next meeting of The North Country Quilters Guild will be Tuesday, March 3, at 6:30 p.m. at The Church of God, Crawford Road in Newport, behind Community Bank.

This month’s program will be given by Johanne Champigny, Occupational Therapist from North Country Hospital Rehabilitation Services. She is a registered/licensed-certified hand therapist. She will be sharing ideas for making sure quilting isn’t a ‘pain in the neck’ - or back or hands, etc.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments