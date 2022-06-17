North Country Races Fill Up For State, County Offices

New Hampshire statehouse candidates and candidates for county office are gearing up for the 2022 races.
June 10 was the last day for candidates to file for state office and Wednesday was the last day for parties to find candidates for office in the event no one from their party filed for a Senate or House district or for county office before the June 10 deadline.
All candidates are named in the latest cumulative filings posted on Thursday evening.
New Hampshire Senate District-1
With neither having a primary election challenger, three-term state Rep. Edith Tucker, D-Randolph, and Republican Carrie Gendreau, a Littleton Select Board member, will face off in the November general election.
After redistricting, Senate-1, which includes all of Coos County, dips deeper into Grafton County and now includes the town of Haverhill.
Grafton County State Rep. Candidates
After redistricting, there are three House of Representatives seats in the Grafton-1 district, which includes the towns of Littleton, Monroe, Lyman, Bath, Lisbon, and Sugar Hill.
The three Democrats running for Grafton-1 are five-term state Rep. Linda Massimilla, of Littleton, two-term state Rep. Tim Egan, of Sugar Hill, and Jordan Applewhite, of Sugar Hill.
The three Republicans running for Grafton-1 are incumbent state Rep. Matt Simon, of Littleton, David Rochefort, of Littleton, and Calvin Beaulier, of Littleton.
The one-seat Grafton-2 district encompasses the towns of Bethlehem and Franconia.
Running for Grafton-2 are sole Democrat Jared Sullivan, of Bethlehem, and Republicans Christopher Ford, of Franconia, and Cathy Qi, of Bethlehem.
The one-seat Grafton-3 House district represents the towns of Easton, Woodstock, and Lincoln.
Running for Grafton-3 are Jerry Stringham, a Democrat from Lincoln, and Republicans Bonnie Ham, of Woodstock, and Paul Schirduan, of Lincoln.
Haverhill is represented by the two-seat Grafton-5 district, which also includes Piermont, Warren, and Benton.
Running for Grafton-5 are incumbent state Rep. Rick Ladd, R-Haverhill, and Republican Matthew Coulon, a Republican from Haverhill.
As of Thursday evening, no Democrat had filed for Grafton-5.
Coos County State Rep. Candidates
After redistricting, the two-seat Coos-1 House district encompasses the towns of Lancaster, Dalton, Northumberland, and Stratford.
The sole Democrat running for Coos-1 is Cathleen Fountain, a Democrat from Dalton.
The two Republicans in the Coos-1 race are three-term state Rep. Troy Merner, of Lancaster, and James Tierney, a former Northumberland selectman.
The one-seat Coos-2 district encompasses the towns of Pittsburg, Clarksville, Dixville, Odell, Millsfield, Errol, Stark, Milan, Dummer, Wentworth, and Cambridge.
Running for Coos-2 are Katherine Doherty, a Democrat from Dummer, and Arnold Davis, a Republican from Milan.
The one-seat Coos-3 House district encompasses the towns of Colebrook, Columbia, and Stewartstown.
Running for Coos-3 are Republicans Mike Ouellet, of Colebrook, and Gary Whitehill, of Stewartstown.
As of Thursday evening, no Democrat had signed up for Coos-3.
The one-seat Coos-4 House district represents the towns of Whitefield and Carroll.
Running for Coos-4 are Suzy Colt, a Democrat from Whitefield, and Seth King, a Republican from Whitefield.
The three-seat Coos-6 district encompasses Berlin, Kilkenny, and Jefferson.
Running for Coos-6 are Dan Farland and William Hatch, both Democrats of Gorham, and Jakob Unger, a Republican from Gorham.
Executive Council Districts 1 and 2
Incumbent District 1 Executive Councilor Joe Kenney, having no primary challenger, will face Dana Hilliard, a Democrat from Somersworth, in the November general election.
For Executive Council District 2, incumbent District 2 Executive Councilor Cinde Warmington, of Concord, will face challengers Michael Cryans, the former one-term District 1 councilor of Hanover, and Bradford Todd, of Keene, in the Democratic primary.
The Republicans running for Council District 2 are Harold French, of Canterbury, and Kim Strathdee, of Lincoln.
After redistricting, the former Council District 1 towns of Bath, Bethlehem, Easton, Franconia, Haverhill, Landaff, Lisbon, Littleton, Lyman, Monroe, and Sugar Hill are now District-2 towns.
District-1 continues to represent all of Coos County except for Carroll.
Each district has one council seat.
County Office: Coos And Grafton
Incumbent Coos County Attorney John McCormick is running for reelection and faces no primary or general election challenger.
Coos County Sheriff Brian Valerino, a Republican from Berlin, faces no challengers in his bid for reelection.
Incumbent District 2 County Commissioner Tom Brady, of Jefferson, is running unopposed
Also running unopposed, for Coos County Commission District 2, is Robert Theberge, a Republican from Berlin.
As of Thursday evening, no Democrat was seeking to represent Coos County Commission districts 1 and 2.
In Grafton County, Democratic incumbents Marcie Hornick, the county attorney from Littleton, and Jeff Stiegler, the county sheriff from Haverhill, are seeking reelection and face no primary or general election challengers.
Running for the Grafton County Commission District 2 seat is former Democratic state Rep. Martha McLeod, of Franconia.
The two Republicans seeking the Commission District 2 seat are retired Grafton County House of Corrections Superintendent Glenn Libby, of Haverhill, and Matthew Bjelobrk, of Haverhill.
The Commission District-2 seat is being vacated by incumbent Grafton County Commissioner Linda Lauer, a Democrat from Bath, who is not seeking reelection.
Governor
On the Democratic side, state Sen. Tom Sherman, D-Rye, will face no primary challenger
Incumbent Republican Gov. Chris Sununu, seeking reelection, will face five Republican primary challengers — Julian Acciard, of Derry; Jay Lewis, of Laconia; Richard McMenamon, of Gilmanton; Thaddeus Riley, of Brentwood; and Karen Testerman, of Franklin.
Federal Office
Incumbent U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-NH, is facing challengers Paul Krautmann, of Keene, and John Riggieri, in the Democratic primary.
The Republicans seeking to oust Hassan are Gerald Beloin, of Colebrook; John Berman, currently of Richmond, Wash.; Don Bolduc, of Stratham; Bruce Fenton, of Durham; Dennis Lamare, of Lee; Edmond LaPlante, of Richmond; Vikram Mansharamani, of Lincoln; Andy Martin, of Manchester; state Sen. Chuck Morse, of Salem; Tejasinha Sivalingam, of Ashland; and Kevin Smith, former city manager of Londonderry.
Incumbent U.S. Rep. Ann Kuster, D-NH, of New Hampshire’s Congressional District 2, faces no Democratic primary challenger.
The Republicans seeking to unseat Kuster are Scott Black, of Whitefield; Robert Burns, of Pembroke; Michael Callis, of Conway; George Hansel, of Keene; Jay Mercer, of Nashua; Dean Poirier, of Concord; and Lily Tang Williams, of Weare.
