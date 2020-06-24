North Country Recovery Community:Staying Connected During A Pandemic

LITTLETON — There’s a saying at the North Country Serenity Center — “addiction breeds in isolation.”
Those in recovery, especially early on in the process, can find themselves in a vulnerable time.
Developing strong connections for mutual support is paramount.
Throw in a pandemic that prohibits the large face-to-face meetings that foster those strong connections, though, and that might create challenge.
Fortunately, in the age of technology, those in recovery can still attend meetings (and those new to the White Mountains Recovery Homes program in Littleton are required to attend 90 of them in the first 90 days), but are now doing it virtually, through the Zoom teleconferencing platform.
Shawn Cannizzaro, a resident and house manager with WMRH, with 16 months clean time, put it bluntly — “The Zoom meetings are what’s saving my ass. I’m glad I didn’t give up.”
Off and on for 30 years, Cannizzaro, 44, has been attending recovery meetings after he “started my path of destruction when I was 13 or 14 years old,” starting with marijuana and drinking alcohol and soon committing crimes that landed him several stints in prison.
He eventually found the recovery community in Littleton.
Then came the coronavirus and the ascent of Zoom.
“I’m not tech savvy,” he said. “When I first started doing Zoom meetings, I was a little bit overwhelmed that I almost gave up. But I asked a bunch of people I knew from regular meetings and they guided me through it … It’s definitely a lifesaver.”
Littleton’s community — which has four men’s homes under WMRH and, separately, one new women’s home now up and running and another women’s home about to start, as well as a growing number of local employers who are recovery workplace friendly — has a small recovery community in which everyone knows each other, said Cannizzaro, a manager at Genfoot America.
“Everybody knows what’s going on and everybody goes on Zoom meetings because it’s a requirement, and it’s a requirement for a reason – because it works,” he said. “Since we can’t do regular meetings, we have to do something. Without these Zoom meetings, people would relapse, people would leave, people would go back to their old behavior.”
Cannizzaro, as well as Michael Ringuette, Kendall Addison and Jared Hoffman, also in the Littleton recovery community and attending meetings, said the technology has not only helped maintain a strong sense of community, but, in some respects, has strengthened it and recovery all the more.
As long as they have access to a computer or smart phone, anyone can attend a meeting at work, out of the area, or anywhere.
And they can join virtual meetings involving people across the globe, every hour of the day or night.
“I’ve been to meetings in Italy, I’ve shared my story in Ireland a few times, I’ve been to Barbados, Jamaica, Africa, I’ve been to Zoom meetings all over the world, ” said Cannizzaro. “There’s one that goes 24 hours a day. It’s officially the longest running Narcotics Anonymous meeting ever. A lot of people who share on that talk about continuing, even when the regular meetings open back up.”
In the meantime, for those feeling overwhelmed by the technology, don’t give up, he said.
“I want people to know that with the negative lifestyle I’ve lived for so long that change is possible, recovery is possible,” said Cannizzaro. “We’re here trying to help people save their lives.”
Zoom: Mostly Pros, Few Cons
The North Country Serenity Center, a nonprofit to educate, support and guide individuals and families impacted by substance misuse disorder, was established in 2011 to provide a peer recovery system of care across one’s lifespan.
Several years ago, WMRH, run by Keith Anderson, started recovery homes in Littleton.
Addison, Cannizzaro, Hoffman and Ringuette said the recovery community in Littleton is a strong one that is growing and welcoming, something they haven’t seen at the same level in other communities.
Although Addison, the manager of her house who has been attending meetings and chairing some since November, prefers face-to-face meetings, she said Zoom meets a need.
“They’re a really great way for me to get to know everyone in the area in recovery because I was new here, but I actually met a lot of people through Zoom,” she said. “What I love about Zoom meetings is it doesn’t matter where you are — I’ve been at work and logged on and listened. And you can chat with people on the Zoom app as well, so if you don’t want to share something publicly, you can chat with somebody privately on there, which is helpful versus an in-person meeting, where you really can’t do that. You can say, ‘hey, can we step outside,’ but that’s disruptive to the whole environment.”
A surgical technician who recently moved from Plymouth and now works in Littleton, Addison is a recovering alcoholic, but has attended NA meetings to hear the stories of others in recovery.
“Often I hear people say it’s comforting to know they have these meetings through Zoom and a lot of people say they really enjoy them and would like them to continue,” she said. “It provides more of an opportunity for you to join … That’s what’s super-important. It provides another avenue of encouragement and support for people in recovery.”
The only downsides to Zoom meetings is they can sometimes be distracting if there is noise in the background behind one attendee or if some joining don’t know how to fully use the app,” said Addison.
At the same time, for those who don’t want to share with others right away, it can be more comfortable attending a meeting remotely, she said.
Zoom has also increased meeting attendance, said Addison.
“When things open up, I hope we can go back to some form of normalcy, whatever that looks like,” she said. “But the Zoom meetings should definitely not end. There’s no excuse why you can’t go to a meeting. If you’re serious about recovery, you have it right under your fingertips. And if you don’t have a phone, the odds are somebody in your house does and you can join them.”
The Future?
Before the pandemic, Ringuette never heard of Zoom.
Now, he’s a regular.
“The Zoom meetings fill the void,” said Ringuette, who works at The Home Depot, another recovery friendly workplace. “It’s been going very well … I actually think our connection in our community has gotten way stronger.”
That’s not to say face-to-face meetings have not been held.
Although large gatherings are still prohibited, gatherings of 10 are allowed, with everyone spaced at least six feet apart, and those in recovery in Littleton have attended the noontime meetings in the basement of the First Congregational Church, as well as get-togethers at Moore Reservoir, wiffle ball games at Remich Park, and a recent sober camp-out at KOA campground in Lisbon, said Ringuette.
Even a few people meeting around the back door of the Serenity Center helps keep that physical connection, he said.
“The contact with other people in recovery is a big part of the program,” he said. “No matter what we’re told about being safe, we stay safe and still find ways to do things together … We have just taken the bull by the horns in this community as far as togetherness and doing things together go.”
After attending meetings off and on for the better part of 30 years, Ringuette, 52, said he had a bad spell after being misdiagnosed with leukemia.
“I wasn’t ready for that, and I went back at it because if I was going to go out, I was going to go out on my terms,” he said. “I lost my marbles for a little while.”
But it wasn’t leukemia; he had two forms of severe mononucleosis and has since fully recovered.
He began his recovery from addiction in Littleton after moving there from Derry and the Farnum Center in Manchester, and just three months later, after being homeless and living in a storage shed, now has a car and a job (he will soon be promoted), which he attributes not only to his determination, but to the Serenity Center, WMRH, and a supportive network in Littleton.
In addition to attending worldwide meetings, including a 24-hour AA meeting he can access at any time, Ringuette said the Littleton recovery community has created its own Zoom meeting chain.
“I can look at 20 people and know them all personally, so that kind of meeting has more impact on us because these are your friends,” he said.
WMRH requires those in the program to attend 90 meetings in the first 90 days and then recommends five meetings a week.
“Zoom has really opened up possibilities and I don’t think it’s ever going to go back to the way it was,” said Ringuette. “Will it dwindle when things open back up? Absolutely. But I don’t think it will ever go away.”
He said, “If you are in the throes of addiction, if you are contemplating locking yourself in your house, you can just turn on a meeting any time and talk to somebody. At 3 in the morning, that is huge. When you are left with your own devices and thoughts and feelings at 3 in the morning, know that there will be somebody there who understands. With 24-hour meetings, there’s no excuse. It’s worldwide … It takes no time at all to log on … If you want it, it’s actually easier because it’s there.”
Hoffman, originally from Phoenix, came from Franklin to WMRH in Littleton, when he began attending meetings, which went to Zoom in March.
“It’s been a great situation for a really bad circumstance,” said Hoffman, who is also a house manager. “One thing we’re big on at White Mountain Recovery is making sure you hit 90 meetings in 90 days, regardless of the pandemic. These meetings have brought our house super-close together.”
In addition, all the homes in Littleton’s WMRH started their own group meetings three days a week, allowing everyone in all the homes to see each other virtually, which Hoffman said “is a good opportunity for us to all stay connected.”
Hoffman, 33, who works at the Little Grille, where he often logs onto to meetings, also found a new sponsor through the Zoom meetings, a Brockton, Mass. resident who is 25 years clean. They haven’t yet met face to face, but Hoffman stays connected with him remotely each day.
“I don’t know if I would have dug into Zoom meetings, but being in the houses it’s not an option,” he said. “Now, I’m eight months clean and want to do it. They’ve become that valuable to me … It’s added another tool … It’s crazy how we’ve all banded together and became better from this. We’ve not only stayed cleaned, but gained better traction.”
Ringuette said, “I think we’ve formed a tighter bond now because of what’s going on and because everybody needs that human connection. Once it opens back up and we can have it again, it’s just going to strengthen even more.”
Early on, several in the recovery community said they didn’t know if they can manage Zoom meetings, but it’s since become second nature, said Ringuette.
“Challenges arise, but people in recovery are very resilient,” he said. “If you put forth half the effort that you put into getting high and drunk and put that into your recovery, you can’t fail.”
