How will the 2022 New Hampshire House of Representatives legislative session shake out?
Some North Country state reps can’t say for sure, but they hope it will be better than last session, which they said was highly divisive, the most, at least, in recent memory.
“We need for these people to be a little more collegial than in the first session,” said state Rep. Dennis Thompson, R-Stewartstown. “There were raised voices and attitudes, not what I had hoped for as a freshman legislator. I had hoped for a little more bipartisanship and there doesn’t seem to be a lot of that. Apparently, the collegial part of it has waned, as well as some of the traditions of the House.”
Along with Thompson, state Reps. Joseph DePalma, R-Littleton, and Tim Egan, D-Sugar Hill, voiced concerns and, going forward, hope for more decorum, moderation, negotiations and compromise in the 2022 Republican-majority House session.
The tone, they said, largely came from freshman state representatives and from some of those in the Liberty Alliance and House Freedom Caucus.
Part of the reason for the division in 2021 might have been because House sessions were held outside of the statehouse because of COVID-19 restrictions and the need for spacing, said Egan.
“I don’t know how it’s going to work out when we go back to the House chamber, because they will not be able to group up in a corner of a room and heckle and whatever else they were doing,” said Thompson. “They are going to have to sit in their seats and have some decorum, or I’m assuming that the Speaker is going to boot them … I feel we need to show respect for the office we hold.”
DePalma, also a freshman lawmaker, said the 2021 term ended with the budget, which a lot of people didn’t agree on.
“They put a lot of things in the budget that weren’t budgetary items and kind of crammed it down people’s throats,” he said. “Hopefully, it will be more tame this year because it’s not a budget year.”
DePalma called it an interesting time in the Legislature and spoke of a large fringe movement in the Republican Party.
“The freedom section in the party still has a lot of power and they were able to control the whole budget process,” he said. “No matter what you think about abortion or education freedom accounts or anything else, they really don’t belong in a state budget. We went back on the principle and it sets a precedent now.”
He called the wing of his party “a pretty powerful group, more than they were before.”
“It’s a changing dynamic down there,” said DePalma.
The right-to-work legislation, which seeks to guarantee that no person can be forced to join or pay dues to a labor union as a condition of employment, was the most divisive it became at the statehouse last session, said DePalma, who voted against the right-to-work bill, which the House rejected in June.
“I opposed it because it is very hypocritical of what the Republican Party stands for,” said DePalma. “We basically stand for no interference in business practices, but yet we want to tell them who they can or can’t hire and that they can’t mandate union membership to join a company. I’m also a supporter of the unions. Unions do a lot of things that government can’t do … The retirement programs that they have and the benefits that they have take the burden off taxpayers for anything like Medicaid and potentially future expenses and welfare for those families. The unions are basically doing it for the government.”
Not only did some of DePalma’s House colleagues heckle him for his opposition to right to work, but he said Americans for Prosperity, a national conservative libertarian political advocacy group, attacked him and state Rep. Troy Merner, R-Lancaster, who also opposes right-to-work, through mailers AFP sent residents in their House districts.
Fortunately, North Country lawmakers are not fostering division and are instead finding ways to work together toward common goals, regardless of party affiliation, said DePalma, who is collaborating regularly with Democratic state rep. Linda Massimilla, of Littleton.
“There are more moderate individuals in the North Country,” he said. “You have to be moderate. In the North Country, everybody’s pretty bipartisan.”
DePalma said he isn’t yet sure what the big priorities will turn out be in 2022, but the hope is that things will calm down.
Last session, because the statehouse was too small for 400 state representatives to safely space, House members met for sessions at a large lacrosse arena at the Bedford Sportsplex.
Last week, House sessions were held in the convention center at the DoubleTree by Hilton in Manchester.
DePalma and other local lawmakers are hoping sessions resume as soon as possible in the House chamber, when it is safe to return.
“It will definitely be nice to be back in the statehouse and see if the behavior changes,” he said.
Egan called the tone at the 2021 session outside the statehouse “abrasive.”
“I think several things have happened,” he said. “One, the Liberty Alliance has driven the Republican Party into two parties — the centrist moderate Republicans and then the Liberty Alliance, which is very much Free Staters. There’s been bills where you see the debate be just between Republicans, not Democrats and Republicans, and where Democrats just sit on their hands and say, ‘Okay, let them fight it out.’ That’s bad. It creates dissension in the House and makes the job of the Speaker that much harder to control his party and he has to acquiesce to things, like leadership did on this budget.”
There is also a feeling by some that they have the numbers and power and can boss others around, he said.
“That is manifested in really disrespectful debate, shouting, harassing members who are speaking with commentary, laughing and making jokes about fellow representatives,” he said of last session. “The decorum of the House is gone … [Republican House Speaker] Sherm Packard is trying to keep the rancor of the school boys in line and he can’t. I’m appalled by it, and everyone I talk to who served in the House a long time said it was never like this. We’ll agree to disagree, but there was a level of respect and that isn’t there anymore.”
The corrosiveness of politics at the national level has trickled down to the New Hampshire House, at least last year, said Egan.
“It makes me question how long I want to be in the House,” he said. “I’ll run again because I want to finish some of the things I started, but I’m not sure if I want to spend 10 years dealing with these types of people. What it does is drive the open-minded and young people out of government …”
What needs to happen for a change is for centrist Democrats and centrist Republicans to engage and find common ground, he said.
On Friday, as a possible sign of hope for the 2022 session, Thompson said House committees have been meeting at the Legislative Office Building, and so far so good.
“The temper has fallen away a little bit and we’re having good discussions in hallways and the cafeteria and sitting down and talking about things,” said Thompson.
At the Bedford Sportsplex, unlike at the statehouse, Republicans and Democrats had their own spaces, with some setting themselves apart, which did not lead to great outcomes, said Egan.
“It was structurally set up to create factions,” he said. “I’m looking forward to being back in the statehouse because it might create more decorum because you’re in the House. When you’re in a soccer arena, you have a little less respect for the building you’re in. If you have to go to the [House] well and look up at the pictures of Adams and Lincoln, it makes you think you’re a legislator and not in a rowdy boys club.”
