Sen. David Starr, R-Franconia, issued a statement on Sunday that began: “Let’s get back to work New Hampshire.”
That same day, The Caledonian-Record put the question to readers on Facebook and more than 120 responded, most with a different opinion: It’s too soon.
It points to an ideological battle underway between two camps: Those who want to reopen the economy and others who feel the public health risk posed by COVID-19 is too great.
It’s a tug-of-war that centers on the numbers. New Hampshire has reported approximately 2,500 cases and 90 deaths since the pandemic began, but in the North Country there have been just a handful of confirmed cases — five in Littleton, less than five in Bethlehem, Franconia, Haverhill, Lisbon, Randolph and Whitefield — and no deaths.
Some, like Starr, see that as an argument to lift restrictions.
“By all accounts the Corona virus is not terrible dangerous for the young, (under 50) and the healthy. They ought to be allowed to get back too work, they need the money, and we need the production,” Starr said. “Those of my age are at higher risk. Yet I am fully prepared to take that risk just to enjoy eating something besides my own cooking for once.”
Others worry that relaxing the state’s stay-at-home order now, as daily infection numbers continue to rise, could lead to an explosion of cases in the North Country.
One respondent to the Caledonian-Record’s Facebook post states, “I believe caution is still critically needed. Non-essential businesses should remain closed and out of state visitors should not be allowed here just yet. Especially summer resident folks and tourists. I understand the hardships this causes, but a slow integration back would best serve all. It’s critical to the human race!”
At the center of those opposing viewpoints is Gov. Chris Sununu.
Last week he extended New Hampshire’s stay-at-home order through May 31.
The plan allows the restricted opening of restaurants, barbershops and other businesses throughout the month. It would restrict golf courses and campgrounds to residents only. It continues to require residents to stay home, stay apart, and venture out only for essential purposes and close-to-home exercise.
Sununu’s plan seeks to strike a balance between public health and economic concerns. Since the pandemic began New Hampshire has experienced record high jobless numbers, with with 80,000 filing for unemployment in March.
OUT OF STATERS
Many who replied to the Caledonian-Record’s Facebook post shared a common concern: That out-of-staters will flood the area if New Hampshire acts too quickly.
Most were specifically worried about visitors from Massachusetts, which has seen more than 68,000 positive cases (third highest in the U.S.) and over 4,000 deaths (fourth highest).
One person suggested that New Hampshire “wait until Massachusetts hits a decline” before re-opening non-essential businesses. Another notes “Our neighbor Massachusetts is the new hot spot. If we open, guess where they will come.”
Both Starr and state Rep. Tim Egan, D-Sugar Hill, disagreed.
In his statement, Starr wrote, “Many of us in New Hampshire make our living supporting the tourist trade. We cannot give our tourists from Massachusetts the cold shoulder. It’s reasonable to ask them to wear face masks, it’s reasonable to take their temperatures. It is not reasonable, not is it polite, to drive them back to Massachusetts.”
Egan, who supports a slow re-opening, also felt tourists should be embraced.
“We can’t be hypocritical. You can’t say ‘I don’t want the tourists because they’re causing a problem,’ and then want them when they bring you revenue,” Egan said.
During the pandemic, New Hampshire has discouraged non-essential travel and requested that visitors from out-of-state self-quarantine for 14 days. However, throughout the crisis people from elsewhere have regularly traveled to the North Country.
This past weekend in Franconia Notch, more than 50 cars were parked at the Old Bridle Path trailhead on Saturday afternoon, nearly all from out of state, and most from Massachusetts. At least two groups of six or more were seen congregating in the parking lot.
Online comments noted “The Littleton area was loaded with out of state plates this weekend,” and “Why are all the out of state people coming here? Nothing is open.”
Another wrote “Keep the fools out of our state. I was in Colebrook yesterday and two trucks full of Massachusetts people have not idea how to quarantine.”
There is a growing concern that those visiting the North Country from elsewhere — including Massachusetts, southern New England, New York and New Jersey — could transmit the virus to the local population.
COUNTY BY COUNTY
In recent days, some have talked about re-opening the state by county.
That would allow areas with low infection rates like the North Country to resume business.
“There is very little if any infection north of the notches. Open up county by county but keep the out of staters OUT,” wrote one person on the Caledonian-Record’s Facebook page.
Last week Sununu addressed the issue.
He said a county-by-county re-opening plan “has definitely been considered” and pointed to Coos County, which has two confirmed cases, as “probably a candidate for re-opening faster than the rest of [the state].”
The downside of such a plan is the impact on healthcare. A surge could overwhelm rural hospitals, which lack the capacity of medical facilities in the southern part of the state.
“It’s a real concern, it’s a barrier we keep running into,” Sununu said. “Whatever we do, we’re going to make sure the system can handle it.”
“We might have to take everything statewide for now [and] if the northern part of the state continues to show very low sign and the southern part of the state continues to be high, we can always put [a county-by-county re-opening] back on the table. It’s never off the table.”
Local support for opening counties or specific geographic areas is unclear.
“I’ve not heard one person say that was a good idea. I’ve only heard concern,” said Rep. Erin Hennessey, R-Littleton. “I mean, I’m sure there’s people who think it’s a great idea. But in general people are very concerned if you just open the North Country, everyone who has an ATV from Massachusetts is going to come up here and bring the virus with them.”
Meanwhile Starr supported the immediate re-opening of “just about everything” including manufacturers, retailers, barber shops, restaurants, motels, and campgrounds.
Addressing worker safety, he said, “We ought to allow anyone who feels going back to work is too dangerous to stay quarantined at home and draw their unemployment. Businesses should be able to require their customers and employees to wear face masks.”
He added that businesses should be protected from penalty for coronavirus transmission.
Wrote Starr, “We should protect local businesses from predatory lawsuits. Workers or customers should not be allowed to sue businesses just because they came down with Corona virus.”
