Although no application has been submitted by Casella Waste Systems for its proposed landfill in Dalton, an official with the state environmental services department said two applications for needed permits for the project could be submitted this month.

That comes out of a July 23 remote meeting that state Rep. Andrew Bouldin, D-Manchester, at the request of several North Country residents, scheduled with representatives of the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services, whose solid waste management director, Mike Wimsatt, fielded two dozen questions from area residents about the status of the company’s plans in Dalton and Bethlehem.

