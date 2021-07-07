North Country:Retired Game Warden Seeks To Inspire Youth Through Children’s Book

Wayne Saunders, a familiar face in the North Country, is three years into his retirement, but he’s far from idle.
Two years ago, the career conservation officer with the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department launched a podcast called Warden’s Watch.
Out of that came an idea for a recently published book he co-authored, titled “A Cowboy in the Woods.”
The book is based on Saunders’ encounter with a real-life “cowboy in the woods,” a game warden, when he was 6 years old and hunting ruffed grouse with family in Belmont, New Hampshire.
That meeting as a boy set the trajectory for Saunders’ life and inspired him to become a game warden.
Saunders, who partnered with Lindsay Webb, a wildlife biologist, college instructor and outdoor educator from Bethlehem, to co-write the book, is hoping “A Cowboy in the Woods” will inspire other children to be wardens and cultivate a love of conservation.
“It’s going to be a junior game warden series,” Saunders, who worked his way up the ranks and retired as a Fish and Game lieutenant, said Wednesday. “Lindsay helped me establish my podcast and designed the web page and said we should do a children’s book because she has a boy who was about my age then and she knows my backstory. We started pushing it out and built it off of my childhood experience of meeting a game warden in the woods. It’s been a two-year collaboration.”
After some time searching for a publisher, they were able to land TMC Books, of Conway, a small independent book publishing company.
“A Cowboy in the Woods” is available at distributors online, including Barnes and Noble, Target and Amazon, and locally, including at Little Village Toy and Book Shop in Littleton.
In the book, the main character, a boy named Bobby, meets the game warden and conducts some childhood investigations that help solve some of the warden’s cases, said Saunders.
Saunders and Webb also collaborated with Ashley Mayers, a wildlife artist who provided illustrations for the 44-page book.
Bobby spends his summer watching animals in the woods, writing in his notebook, keeping track of wildlife, fishing with his father, and helping to solve a neighborhood mystery, and ultimately going on to find more than a love of the natural world.
In addition to encouraging youth to be good stewards of the environment, “A Cowboy in the Woods” also seeks to develop positive relationships between youth and conservation officers and law enforcement.
Saunders and Webb are developing ideas for the next book, and Saunders hopes that the second one doesn’t take as long to write as the first.
“We are hoping to do a five-book series,” he said. “We’ve had really good support and people are reaching out.”
Saunders, 52, who lives with his family in Stark, retired from Fish and Game in 2018.
A year later, he and Webb launched the Warden’s Watch podcast.
“As we were building the podcast, we talked about the book, and once we got a little break, we started hashing out the book,” he said.
His podcast has drawn numerous game warden guests to talk about the outdoors, among them Chris Conroy, a warden from Scotland who covers the Loch Ness area as a fisheries bailiff.
A future podcast with a warden from New Zealand has been recorded and will soon be presented.
“I try to stay connected and relevant and certainly do that by talking with game wardens from around the country and around the world now,” said Saunders.
Podcasts have included mini-series, too, including one on Kate Matrosova, 32, of New York, who died on Mt. Adams in February 2015 from hypothermia after temperatures plunged to 90 degrees below zero and winds reached more than 100 mph.
Saunders was a Fish and Game lieutenant then and covered that incident.
Warden’s Watch will also release an upcoming podcast series about the 1997 shootings in Colebrook that killed four people (New Hampshire State Police troopers Leslie Lord and Scott Phillips, judge Vickie Bunnell, and Colebrook News and Sentinel publisher Dennis Joos) and injured four responding law enforcement officers, among them Saunders, whose shoulder and bicep were pierced from a bullet that first hit his badge, splintering the metal.
The podcasts that are released about twice a month, he said, are about sharing experiences and information and about learning.
“It’s the backstage of ‘Northwoods Law,’ I call it,” said Saunders.
Another podcast outside the game warden themes is called The Thin Green Line.
Guests on that podcast have included retired Col. Oliver North and Barry Kerch, drummer for the multi-platinum band Shinedown, all there to discuss trends on wildlife and conservation.
Next week, Saunders is scheduled to attend the International Wildlife Crimestoppers conference in South Carolina.
He’s looking forward to soon getting back in the writer’s chair and collaborating with Webb for the second book.
“I couldn’t ask for somebody better,” he said. “We’re getting a lot of great feedback and a lot of kids are enjoying it. I hope they are inspired to be game wardens and conservationists.”
