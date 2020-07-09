North Country:School District To Advance School Reopening Plans

Summer is nearly halfway over, meaning the start of another school year isn’t too far off.
But as the coronavirus pandemic remains a concern and is far from over, what exactly the fall semester will look like in the North Country is still being worked out.
To prepare, some local school districts are assembling teams to develop options and plans as they await guidance from the New Hampshire Department of Education and the recommendations from its School Transition Reopening and Redesign Task Force, which is expected to issue guidelines next week.
“I have my reopening task force in place,” Marion Anastasia, superintendent of White Mountains Regional School District SAU 36, said Thursday. “We have a team for each domain area. We have our kickoff meeting on July 20, then teams will work individually on their ‘charge.’ We are waiting for the NH DOE guidance.”
SAU 36 includes the preschool-8 Lancaster Elementary School, preschool-8 Whitefield Elementary School, and 9-12 White Mountains Regional High School.
One June 22, Anastasia issued an update to school district staff and families, saying that the reopening team — composed of a variety of stakeholders and a broad representation of administrators, school staff members, community leaders, medical representatives, emergency management personnel and parents — will use the state guidance as a framework to build a local plan.
The work at SAU 36 will be done in collaboration with other North Country school districts to ensure there are similar protocols region-wide, she said.
At White Mountains School District SAU 35, which includes the K-6 Bethlehem Elementary School, K-6 Lafayette Regional School in Franconia, K-3 Blue School in Landaff, K-12 Lisbon Regional School, and 7-12 Profile School, interim superintendent Tari Thomas said one model there could involve a group of students spending a few days a week in school and the other days at home for remote learning, and another group in school when the first group is at home.
Thomas is finishing her first full week on the job at interim superintendent at SAU 35 and said she came out of retirement (she was formerly a superintendent in Massachusetts) when the pandemic struck, to help a school district in need and to help SAU 35 transition to its next permanent superintendent in 2021.
At SAU 35, the school principals are the ones who are forming and consulting with their reopening committees and Thomas said her job will be supporting the principals, whom she is beginning to meet.
“I feel like everyone is eager for us to be back in school for a lot of different reasons and we’re working through the intricacies of keeping our kids and staff safe,” said Thomas.
The plan at SAU 35 will also ensure there are good matches for students, staff members and families with medical situations and with extended family situations, she said.
Individual needs to be taken into account and that’s not an easy task, said Thomas.
“I commend those principals for jumping on board and trying to work out solutions that make sense for individual schools,” she said.
COVID-19 also comes with a cost, such as for personal protective equipment, or PPE, and other things that need to be in place, and while money from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act will fund some of what’s needed, it’s not yet clear if it will cover all costs or how much of the expenditures, she said.
“I think the biggest challenge for our schools is needing to be nimble,” said Thomas. “If there’s a spike or rise in cases we need to shift gears.”
The coming school year could be that hybrid model, where some kids are in school and others are at home learning remotely and the groups switching back and forth between classrooms and their home to keep with social distancing guidelines in schools and classrooms, she said.
The reopening plan for each school will be slightly different and will depend on the size of the classrooms and the needs of students and staff, she said.
“This is a Herculean task to think about how to roll this out,” said Thomas. “The principals call it the ‘what ifs.’ Having to think about all the whats ifs and how to reopen is a daunting task. I see my role as interim superintendent to take care of them as they do this demanding work.”
