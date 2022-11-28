North Country Schools Awarded Money To Improve Safety

Schools in the North Country have been awarded a new round of state funding to improve physical safety and secure access to their buildings.
Some local schools received up to $100,000 for projects.
Last week, the New Hampshire Governor and Executive Council approved $9.87 million in school safety funding for hundreds of schools across the Granite State.
The new money comes on top of $3.9 million previously allocated in 2022, making up a total of $43.9 million since 2017.
In last week’s round, 335 projects throughout 231 public and 18 non-public schools that applied for the money were awarded through the Security Action for Education (SAFE) grant funding program.
The Bath Village School was awarded a requested $20,000 for its access control project.
Bethlehem Elementary school received a requested $21,940.
Woodsville High School received a requested amount of $24,000.
The Landaff Blue School received a requested amount of $5,000.
Lisbon Regional School (elementary) received a requested amount of $22,000.
Littleton School District SAU 84 was awarded for two projects.
Littleton High School received $100,000 out of the requested $114,000. Littleton’s Lakeway Elementary School received $100,000 out of a requested amount of $125,000.
The Monroe Consolidated School was awarded $100,000 out of a request of $2.2 million.
The North Country Charter Academy received a requested amount of $6,462 for two school access projects.
The Stark Village School was awarded a requested amount of $15,000.
The Stratford Public School received a requested amount of $21,300.
White Mountains Regional School District SAU 36 was awarded for two projects.
SAU 36’s Lancaster Elementary School received $100,000 out of a requested $208,381.
White Mountains Regional High School received a requested amount of $98,150 for two access control projects.
Awards were capped at a maximum of $100,000 per school.
On Monday, SAU 84 Superintendent William Hart said the Littleton School District has not yet received official word on the school security grant, but it appears that the application has been substantially approved.
“The grant application focused on the replacement of the exterior doors in both buildings,” he said. “The funding will help Littleton complete an upgrade of our elementary and secondary school building external doors. These security upgrades are a major step forward in our overall security efforts.”
In a statement about the grants, Gov. Chris Sununu said, “New Hampshire is not immune to the tragedies we have seen unfold across the country. This additional $10 million in school safety funding approved today follows $3.9 million approved earlier this year – a clear sign that New Hampshire remains as committed as ever to providing as many resources as possible to ensure schools are equipped with the resources and training to be prepared.”
The schools applied to the Public School Infrastructure Commission through the Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management’s resource center, which reviewed the requests to assess risk based on scoring criteria approved by the commission.
The commission was established in 2018 to advance school projects to improve access control.
Money for last week’s second round comes from the Governor’s Office for Emergency Relief and Recovery.
In a statement, New Hampshire Department of Education Commissioner Frank Edelbut said, “School safety is an absolute priority in New Hampshire, and this latest round of SAFE grants will work to ensure that schools are prepared and supplied with new technology and other advancements to enhance school safety and the protection of our children.”
