Home gardeners in the North Country have a new source for seeds: a bookshelf at the exit of the Littleton Food Co-op.
The North Country Seed Library is host to many different kinds of vegetable, fruit, flower and herb seeds … including over 30 varieties of tomatoes and growing.
Barb Radmore and Janice Mercieri are the founders behind the seed library, which quietly appeared up in early March.
“Last year at this time, nobody could find any seeds!” said Mercieri. “This is filling a good gap in our diversity and sustainability here in the North Country.”
“And the neat part about this is that it’s all free, and it’s all neighbor helping neighbor,” she added.
Patrons are encouraged to take from or donate to the library. A key ring full of laminated seed packets sports growing information for the library’s many offerings.
Mercieri, who owns White Mountain Apiary, was inspired to create the seed library while working in a North Country Council group on how to make the area more sustainable. She reached out to Radmore, who had started a “North of the Notch Plant Lovers Facebook group in early February to swap plants and share cuttings.
“I had joined a bunch of Facebook groups on gardening and house plants, but everybody in them was in Manchester and that area,” said Radmore. “We’re a totally different world up here when it comes to planting and sharing plants … so I thought, let’s just start something for this area.”
Four days after the two initially discussed the idea, it became a reality.
“Everybody we spoke to was so on board,” said Mercieri.
Radmore pulled a group of people together to sort seeds and label packets, while Mercieri garnered seed donations from Fedco Seeds and the New Hampshire Master Gardeners in conjunction with UNH Extension.
Due to COVID-19, Radmore and Mercieri did seed library drop-offs and pickups on their porches and have only met in person once.
The Co-op immediately agreed to host the library on a bookshelf in their exit foyer and had Jessy Smith design a logo for the group.
Anyone is welcome to help themselves; the seed librarians break down full-seed packages into smaller amounts, while other patrons have donated half-full packets after planting their spring gardeners.
“It’s not for farmers: it’s for home gardeners and families that want to try and plant something and just get a feel for it,” said Radmore.
Mercieri added that the seed library would be a good resource for families who are homeschooling and looking to do a science project.
Ideally, library patrons will learn to save their seeds and bring them back to the library after harvest; all the seeds are non-GMO and can produce more seeds for future use.
The two are hoping to bring speakers in to present on how to save seeds and related topics.
“We also are hoping that some of the master gardeners and good gardeners in the area have some heirloom seeds that they can share with us, and maybe share the story behind those heirloom seeds,” said Mercieri.
The seed library does have its own Facebook group, where inventory updates are posted, and can also be reached at northcountryseedlibrary@gmail.com.
Those who wish to share their seeds with the library are asked to seal the seeds in an envelope and write what they are are on the outside.
While the North Country Seed Library is the only one Radmore and Mercieri know of in Northern New Hampshire, a NEK seed library is also available across the river in St. Johnsbury at the Athenaeum.
