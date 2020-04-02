North Country Sees Another COVID-19 Case

NH Health Department announced another COVID-19 case was identified in the North Country. In a daily update issued Thursday, health officials indicated there was at least one positive case in Franconia.

There have now been 479 cases identified in New Hampshire after 64 new positive tests were reported on Thursday. There are 38 cases in Grafton County including cases in Littleton, Haverhill and now Franconia. Coos County is still the only county in the state without an identified case.

