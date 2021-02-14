CONCORD, NH — The North Country’s new state senator said she would help area schools address pandemic-related funding issues — and she is.
A bill introduced by Sen. Erin Hennessey, R-Littleton, is set to be voted on by the full N.H. Senate on Thursday, Feb. 18.
SB135 was heard before the finance committee, of which Hennessey is a member, this past Tuesday. The committee later deemed the bill “ought to pass” by a vote of seven to zero.
The legislation, which was strongly lobbied for by area superintendents, would change the statewide education funding calculation for FY22 (2021-2022) budgets so that schools are not penalized financially for any dips in enrollment caused by COVID-19.
Here’s what happened.
Various types of education aid are based on the number of students attending a school and/or the number of students eligible for the free-and-reduced lunch program.
However, COVID-19 has disrupted these calculations.
First, overall enrollment is down, due to some students being homeschooled or educated elsewhere.
Littleton School District, for example, has had a loss of 46 students, according to Diane Cummings, who chairs the district’s budget committee and spoke to this issue in a late January budget hearing, the Caledonian previously reported.
Second, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which oversees the free-and-reduced lunch program, provided school districts the authority to waive the qualification requirements and provide free meals to all families without an application because of the pandemic.
This move, which lawmakers and the N.H. Department of Education (DOE) said was an extremely important one, had the unintended side effect of messing up the program’s funding.
While any child can get a free-or-reduced-cost meal, federal and state aid calculations still rely on the actual number of applications the schools has received.
“The school systems have been trying to get parents to fill these forms out, but many have not been successful … because of hybrid situations or remote learning situations or because parents just don’t understand the impact that it has on our school funding,” Hennessey told the committee.
According to Cummings, Littleton is looking at a loss of about $289,000 in state aid between the enrollment decline and the reduced free-and-reduced-lunch count.
SB135 would require the N.H. DOE to compare enrollment numbers from the FY20 school year (before the pandemic) and the FY21 school year (during the pandemic). The higher number would be used to calculate all areas of aid for the upcoming FY22.
These include base aid, free-and-reduced-lunch aid, third-grade reading aid, and special-education aid.
“We can’t automatically use last year’s data because we know it’s a better data set,” Caitlin Davis, a director at the N.H. DOE, explained to the finance committee.
“School districts have called the Department of Education multiple times and asked us to use a different data set,” she said. “To which our response is: we have no legislative authority to do that and we will actually need legislation from the legislature, so call your local representatives and senators.”
“And I believe they have done that, quite a bit,” Davis continued.
Based on the DOE’s analysis, SB135 would increase state education trust fund expenditures and local revenues by $46.67 million in FY22.
“I think this bill is very important because these monies will go back to our cities or towns and really help our taxpayers with the cost of education,” said Hennessey.
Without SB135’s passage, area school districts could see millions less in government funding during the 2021-2022 school year, and taxpayers would have to pick up the slack, the Caledonian previously reported.
While other state education funding bills are in the works, SB135 just will address the pandemic.
“All [the bill] does is say: basically, for a school district, last year you had two hundred free-and-reduced lunch kids. This year you have a hundred. We know that there’s probably more that have refused to fill out the application, so we’re going to pay you for a hundred this year,” Davis told the committee.
Paul Grenier, mayor of Berlin, and others spoke before the committee in support of the bill, calling it “good common-sense legislation.”
Now the bill moves to the full Senate and, if it passes, onto the House.
SB135 is co-sponsored by a bipartisan group of 18 members of the Senate and House, including local legislators Sen. Bob Guida (R-Warren), Rep. Rick Ladd (R-Haverhill), Rep. Troy Merner (R-Lancaster), and Rep. Edith Tucker (D-Randolph).
It was introduced on Feb. 3 and referred to the finance committee.
The Senate Rules Committee allowed Hennessey to introduce the bill after the filing deadline for 2021 legislation.
