North Country:Some Bird Species See Greater Population Declines

Springtime in New Hampshire has become a little less chirpy.
Habitat loss, a growing number of human-caused challenges for migratory species, death by domestic cats, death by glass windows, and other factors are taking a toll on bird species.
Recent studies estimate that more than 3 billion birds in North America have been lost in the last 50 years, corresponding to more than one in four birds.
While some species are declining rapidly, others are increasing, though not at the same rate as the decreases.
Earlier this year, Pam Hunt, New Hampshire Audubon’s senior biologist for bird conservation, gave a Zoom presentation to Ammonoosuc Conservation Trust on New Hampshire’s “state of the birds.”
Summarizing the 2020 report, Hunt is compiling data for the next state of the birds.
She spoke with The Caledonian-Record about the species that are facing the biggest challenges as well as what residents can do to make a beneficial impact, bird by bird.
Although it’s hard to estimate precisely the percentage of New Hampshire bird populations that have been lost in the last five decades, Hunt said it’s likely similar to the more than 25 percent that the continent has experienced.
“We don’t have actual numbers to the same scale, but if you look at the proportion of species and the groups of species that are increasing or decreasing, it lines up pretty well with the bigger continental picture,” he said.
Roughly the same number of species are increasing as are decreasing.
“But the rub is the species that are declining are declining at a greater rate than the species that are increasing,” said Hunt. “There’s some huge declines. And the species that are increasing, with some exceptions, are seeing far less exponential type increases. We might have doubled their population from a low level to a new level versus the fact that we’ve lost 75 percent or more of the population of, say, wood thrush or bank swallow in the last 50 years.”
New Hampshire is home to nearly 300 bird species, 193 of which breed in the state.
Of the in-state breeding species, 81 percent are decreasing in population, with 38 by more than 50 percent since 1966.
Sixty one species are increasing and 31 are stable.
Forest birds are faring relatively well, with only 16 percent in strong decline and 14 percent strongly increasing.
Insectivore bird species, however, face dramatic declines as inspect populations drop.
And one-third of all species that live in shrub or grass habitats are in strong decline, with more than half of nesting insectivores such as swifts, swallows and flycatchers in strong decline.
“The species that declined used to be abundant and now they’re not and the species that increased used to be rare and now they’re just common,” said Hunt. “So the net is that there are fewer birds in general in the state than there were 50 years ago.”
The farther a species migrates, the more likely it will decline in population.
Nearly 40 percent of those that spend winters in South America are only half as common in the Granite State as they were 50 years ago.
While a smaller part of the loss is because of habitat fragmentation, most is from outright habitat loss.
“That is the tricky part,” she said. “One hundred years ago we were still in the agricultural heyday of northern New England.”
Then, just half the state was forested.
But the trend of fewer farms beginning in the late 1800s led to a state that today is more than 80 percent forested, meaning big population declines for those species that moved into New Hampshire when a large portion of it was fields and grass.
And while forests have recovered, the state has seen a significantly larger human footprint on the landscape than it did 100 years ago, she said.
Although forest species are doing well overall, Hunt said it is important to remember that a third of them are not.
There are always intersecting factors, such as where a bird lives in New Hampshire is not always where it lives for most of the year, which for most species is far south, she said.
Of the 193 New Hampshire breeding species, all but a couple of dozen migrate each year.
“Some of the most common species are the species that actually breed here, but spend the winter in South America or Central America, species like wood thrush, scarlet tanager, bank swallow, these long distant migrants, which are getting impacted by all sorts of threats during migration,” said Hunt. “Migration itself a trying time of year. Because they’re migratory, they have to run a gauntlet.”
Birds flying long distances face predators and are increasingly encountering unfamiliar places as land use changes alter what they once knew, including in the tropics, where more land is being cleared for agriculture.
In New Hampshire, habitat loss through human development is also playing its part.
Habitat loss and fragmentation are the number one contributor to species decline, which doesn’t always result in individual mortality, but leads to a complicated system of lower reproductivity and lower survival rates, said Hunt.
Cats are likely the number two factor leading to species decline and are the largest non-habitat source of mortality.
“For example, that nice little patch of forest near your house over the winter,” said Hunt. “Someone comes in and cuts it down. While the birds that nested there come back in the spring aren’t going to die, they will have to go somewhere else, and in the process, may end up in poorer places, have fewer young, and get more likely to be eaten by something. Habitat loss is certainly the biggest part of the decline, but as far as direct mortality goes, all the evidence points to it being our little furry friends.”
A warming planet is also playing a part that, at the moment, is difficult to measure, said Hunt.
Sea level rise is eliminating coastal habitats, and the Gulf of Maine is one of the most rapidly warming chunks of ocean on the planet, she said.
Northward, sugar maple trees are susceptible to warming, but each tree can live a long time and it can take hundreds of years for a forest to change its composition, she said.
For birds, although the last five decades have seen challenges, there are conservation success stories.
Some waterfowl species have bounced back after habitat restoration and legal protections, as have birds of prey, such as bald eagles, when the insecticide DDT was banned.
“We were able to figure out the threats facing those species,” said Hunt. “We nipped those threats in the bud. Bald eagles are taking over New Hampshire. They recovered so dramatically over the last 30 years. In 1989, there was one pair of eagles in New Hampshire. Now, there’s roughly 90. People see them all over the place.”
In the North Country, spruce grouse, one of the more iconic birds in the region, appears to be increasing.
But the rusty blackbird, which breeds in North Country wetlands, is declining quite rapidly, possibly because its wintering grounds in the southeastern United States are being converted from swamps and bottom-land forest to agriculture, said Hunt.
Living in the high elevations of Coos County and the White Mountains is one of the state’s flagship species, the Bicknell’s thrush, endemic to the Northeast and found only in northern New England, New York State, and southeastern Canada.
“Populations are definitely declining,” said Hunt. “The species is one of those long-distance migrants that spend winters in the Caribbean, where habitat loss is a huge factor, and climate change may be a factor both there and here.”
Classified as a vulnerable species, Hunt and her colleagues from New Hampshire Fish and Game annually visit the expanded Mittersill ski area in Franconia to study the Bicknell’s thrush, which she said seems to be holding steady in that particular locale.
While the bird picture looks bleak on a broader level, Hunt said there are measures residents can take.
“One, keep your cat inside, and two, try not to let birds hit your windows,” she said.
It is estimated that at least half a billion birds die yearly from collisions.
Property owners can bird-proof a window by covering the outside glass with netting or screens several inches from the glass.
Vertical markings and patterns made with tape, decals, or soap and a one-way transparent film can also be applied to glass.
“It seems like a drop in the bucket, but if you add it all up it’s obviously half a billion birds a year,” said Hunt.
Conserving and managing critical habitats closer to home will also help as will creating bird-friendly yards, avoiding the use of harmful pesticides, and not disturbing birds during vulnerable times.
“The only threats we can’t deal with as individuals are climate change and tropical deforestation,” she said.
Hunt’s first state of the birds report was issued in 2011.
The second was issued in 2020. She continues to advance her studies in preparation for the third report.
“Right now, it’s a PDF, but we’ve put in a couple of grant proposals to create a 21st-century web version of it so you can click on a habitat, pull up some species, click on a threat, and find solutions,” said Hunt.
