North Country:Some Oppose Nomination Of Stratford Man As NHFG Director

Days after the governor nominated Stratford resident Scott Mason, dairy farmer and former public relations point man for Northern Pass in the North Country, as the next executive director of New Hampshire Fish and Game, a number of people, including elected officials, have written in opposition.
On June 9, New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu nominated Mason to replace 12-year NHFG director Glenn Normandeau, whom the 11-member NHFG Commission in 2019 voted to not recommend for a fourth four-year term.
Mason’s appointment as Normandeau’s successor would have to be confirmed by the five-member New Hampshire Executive Council.
During a press conference on Wednesday on COVID-19 and state issues in New Hampshire, Sununu said he would be agreeable to a public hearing before any confirmation.
But Mason’s work on behalf of Northern Pass — for seven years he worked as a consultant for the public relations firm Elevare Communications and helped Northern Pass during the time it was buying properties in Coos County for the controversial transmission line — is not sitting well with some local residents, who say he also lacks the specific experience needed for the director’s job.
In a June 13 letter to Executive Councilor Michael Cryans, whose District 1 covers the North Country, state Rep. Tim Egan, D-Sugar Hill, asked Cryans not to approve Mason.
“As a member of the committee on Fish and Game and Marine Resources, I feel a failed lobbyist does not fit the temperate of this role,” wrote Egan. “A dairy farmer with no environmental affairs background, no wildlife management experience or any real conservation education does not fit the education needed for this role. While I respect him running a successful farm, areas like Habitat Management, Coastal Zone and Fisheries Operations, Fish and Game Law Enforcement and Search and Rescue are not his areas of expertise. These essential areas need a more well versed candidate.”
Egan said he’s also heard from many of his constituents, whom he said are Cryans’ constituents as well, “who feel due to Mr. Mason’s role as a lobbyist pushing the ill-fated Northern Pass, he shows no respect of the North Country and its environmental economic way of life, thus they have no confidence in him either.”
In a June 17 letter to Cryans, Sugar Hill resident Susan Schibanoff, retired university professor and a Northern Pass opposition organizer, said her “primary concern with Mr. Mason is that his education and experience do not match the requirements of the position he seeks.”
Schibanoff said, “Nor do I find any evidence that Mr. Mason exhibits a compensatory ‘deep respect for science.’ In fact, I am concerned to read that he adamantly opposed the creation of a conservation commission in his own town, Stratford, because he felt it would be meddlesome … Surely there are better candidates for this position, and there is no urgency in filling it with someone of the wrong fit.”
Others, cited as references by Mason, who runs Northwinds Farm in Stratford, wrote letters of support for Mason to the NHFG Commission, among them Berlin Mayor Paul Grenier; former state representative, Bing Judd (R-Pittsburg), a past member of the NHFG Commission; state Rep. Edith Tucker (D-Randolph); Rebecca Brown, executive director of the Ammonoosuc Conservation Trust; and Erik Taylor, head of Elevare.
In his April 14 letter to NHFG Commission Chairman Eric Stohl, Mason said, “I hope you agree that my love and understanding of New Hampshire’s outdoors, fish and wildlife, combined with my work and volunteer experience with New Hampshire landowners advocacy, government relations, corporate communications, running public meetings, budgeting, and managing employees and volunteers makes me a good fit for the New Hampshire Fish and Game executive director’s position.”
Mason did not return a voice mail and email left Friday asking him how he responds to those opposed to his nomination; why he is seeking the job; what his priorities and initiatives would be if appointed NHFG director; and if Elevare is working in any capacity on behalf of his nomination.
According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Mason received a total of $236,778 in USDA farm subsides from from 1995 through 2019.
According to another public record, he owes the town of Stratford a total of $37,229 in property taxes for several parcels of property, a sum that includes delinquent taxes.
On Friday, Cryans told The Caledonian-Record that the executive council is the entity that sets up public hearings and that he will be in favor of a public hearing, but no hearing date has been scheduled.
During the pandemic, it’s uncertain when a hearing could take place and in what form.
“Right now, I view it as a time when people can weigh in either way,” said Cryans. “The most important thing in my mind is the public hearing. I have not met with Scott and will meet with him next week and have a discussion so I can learn a little more about him … There will be a public hearing and it will be up to me to decide how I’m going to vote.”
The NHFG director position pays an annual salary of nearly $120,000 with benefits.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.