North Country:State Looks At Strategies To Address Workforce Shortage Challenges

New Hampshire has reached a seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 2.9 percent, almost about the same as pre-COVID-19 pandemic, and with rates in North Country towns hovering just few notches above it.
One of the nation’s lowest, it is a rate that state officials had been hoping to reach again, but it brings with it an ever-increasing challenge.
“We were at about the same rate in January 2020, before the pandemic really took over, but this has a fundamentally different on-the-ground type feel to it,” said Taylor Caswell, commissioner of the New Hampshire Business and Economic Affairs Department. “The fact is that businesses are really struggling, particularly in the hospitality area, restaurants and retail, to fill positions. There are some very different dynamics going on that all of us are trying to get our hands around and determine if this is just going to be short-term during COVID or if this is going to be some long-term dynamic that we’re going to have to accommodate for.”
On Thursday, Caswell gave an update to The Caledonian-Record on the state of the economy and tourism and on the strategies being put in place to address the workforce shortage.
Locally and statewide, employers are feeling the pinch.
“Several businesses have had to shorten up their hours or close early because they can’t find help, or good help,” said Gary Scruton, a director for the Cohase Chamber of Commerce, whose six towns include Woodsville.
Dunkin Donuts in Woodsville has had to shorten its hours and close early for lack of help and a local restaurant owner who wants to stay open on Mondays said she can’t find anyone to work on a Monday, he said.
“It’s all around, it’s that kind of problem,” said Scruton. “Bradford and Haverhill are both having employment issues and finding enough people to work, and even a couple of manufacturing companies in those two towns are running help wanted ads on a regular basis.”
From the chamber board’s perspective, housing, and the limited quantity of it, is part of the issue, he said.
“We could certainly use more people in town to work, but we also need a place for them to live,” said Scruton. “You have to have the housing.”
While some states, like Vermont, have developed relocation programs and are offering cash incentives to attract people to move there for jobs, New Hampshire is looking at other solutions, three in particular, including housing, which will be advanced by funding from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) of 2021.
“What we’re trying to do is invest that money in long-term solutions,” said Caswell. “We’re going to be putting additional resources into things like job training and job up-skilling, both for employers as well as employees.”
Addressing limited housing stock, especially in a region like the North Country, is also part of the package, and some early investments have already been put toward that effort.
“Then there’s broadband,” said Caswell. “We’ve got to continue to fill in all those gaps, and hopefully, with the amount of money we’re going to be seeing, close those gaps right down. These are big things that will help significantly in attracting a workforce and a probably have a much better effect in the long term than offering these cash incentives.”
The money used will almost exclusively come from the ARPA funding, as the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act of 2020, carrying Main Street relief funding, is being shut down.
ARPA funding does not need to be obligated until December 2024, giving the state more than two years to find the best uses, said Caswell.
“We’ve recently invested $1 million of those federal funds in what are called regional housing needs assessments,” he said. “There are nine regions that we do these in.”
The BEA wanted to do a straight across-the-board assessment of all nine regions post-pandemic to give it the assessment and the data it needs for the state to focus resources much more specifically on the housing issue, he said.
“The housing issue gets complex pretty quickly,” said Caswell. “It’s not all about the money. It’s about communities willing to see that type of growth, and manage and plan for that type of growth. It’s usually in their best economic interest, but not always universally agreed to.”
It’s not yet determined exactly how much ARPA funding will be put toward the efforts, but the BEA is working with the New Hampshire Legislature on a number of what Caswell called foundational programs, and using those during the next few months to inform some of the larger investments.
Although New Hampshire has its challenges, it is in a better position to attract new residents and workers than other states, said Caswell
“If we’re going to compare Maine and Vermont, first of all, our employer community is much larger than those two states and much more diverse, and, as we saw in the census data, our population is much more diverse,” he said.”Those are all good things to be working from. You have some diverse communities that can attract additional diversity, you’ve got a diverse business community that can attract a host of different types of workers. Then we get into some of the more subjective reasons why people would want to move here. In my view, we have advantages over those other two states. But we’re all in the same demographic bucket when it comes down to it, which is we need more people to meet the needs of the employer community.”
While addressing immediate needs, developing universal high-speed broadband is a critical piece going forward, said Caswell.
“The broadband issue that plays into this directly and one that we are going to be putting some very significant resources toward over the next couple of months,” said Caswell. “I see this as a major part of our economic development strategy as well as our ability to attract workforce, particularly in rural areas. If you can’t access the Internet if you can’t work remotely if you can’t run your business from far away and access that high-speed Internet, it’s just not going to work. We need to make these investments and make that part of the overall strategy.”
For September and October, BEA is also partnering with the New Hampshire Department of Employment Security to host nearly a dozen virtual job fairs.
Fidelity Investments, seeking to hire 900 people, is one of many employers that will be participating.
While located downstate, it’s offering some interesting remote work possibilities, said Caswell.
Strong Tourism
The BEA is made up of the divisions Economic Development and Travel and Tourism Development.
New Hampshire’s second-largest economy is tourism, and while the hard data won’t be available until after Columbus Day, Caswell said the summer of 2021 could be a record in terms of the number of visitors, or at least a near-record.
Tourism is a sector that the state has spent the last few years marketing and promoting.
“We’ve invested in a couple of firms that give us real feedback to the number of visitors and where they were and what they were doing,” he said. “The reports we’ve been getting from a lot of places in the state is it’s as good or better than 2019. There’s just a lot of pent-up demand for travel and a lot of disposable income that wasn’t spent in 2020. We are definitely seeing that across the state. Travel numbers are up pretty significantly … The road trip thing is real. I think it might stick around for a while.”
With many people can come a burden on resources, and the BEA has entered into new partnerships to address it.
“We’ve been pretty active this year,” said Caswell. “We’ve entered into a formal relationship with the nonprofit Leave No Trace. It’s the first travel season that we’ve partnered with them. It’s respecting the environment and leaving things as they were, an educational thing.”
Related to that is visitnh.com’s Don’t Take New Hampshire for Granite campaign, focusing on another type of respect.
“A lot of businesses have been using that,” said Caswell. “I think a lot of restaurants have grabbed onto that just because some stories you hear about the behavior of customers and the impact it has on their workforce and their ability to retain workforce in those circumstances. It’s a campaign that we will continue to run as an educational effort, both for tourists visiting here and a reminder for the rest of us that it’s important.”
