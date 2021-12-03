North Country State Rep. Among Those Advancing Cannabis Legalization

There are few things Democrats and Republicans agree on today, but in New Hampshire, a growing number of lawmakers in both parties are finding common ground on one issue — the legalization and commercialization of recreational marijuana.
To date, New Hampshire is an island of sorts, surrounded by states that have legalized recreational cannabis in limited quantities.
For 2022, several pieces of legislation are being developed to do the same in the Granite State, and several constitutional amendments are also being developed to take the legalization question directly to voters as a referendum and bypass a governor that, at least at the moment, has opposed the idea.
In the past few months, those bills and amendments have been advancing, as have talks with more and more stakeholders, said state Rep. Timothy Egan, D-Sugar Hill, chairman of the Democratic House Cannabis Caucus and one of a group of legislators leading the effort.
“The conversation is getting more serious in a statewide governance mindset,” he said. “There are three big things — there’s a growing interest in it from both sides of the aisle, a consensus to move forward in finding a bill that has common ground, and now a coordinated effort from both sides to start reaching out to state senators and folks in state agencies where it could have an impact.”
Those in the criminal justice, agriculture, economic development, and other sectors should have input, said Egan.
“That’s how you get consensus,” he said. “We might learn something from a commissioner who’s not in favor of cannabis, but they might give us some advice if we adjust the bill so it might win over certain folks we would have lost before.”
Proponents of controlled legalization argue that it would boost businesses that would grow, market and sell recreational marijuana and it would generate tax revenue for the state.
A bill sponsored by state Rep. Daryl Abbas, R-Salem, who chairs the House’s Criminal Justice and Public Safety Committee, seeks to legalize cannabis for those 21 and older and have it run through state retail stores, similar to liquor stores. Driving under the influence would be illegal.
While Egan said he is not a big fan of the state store part and would rather see independent commercialization that involves small businesses, he is buoyed to see the support.
Egan said state Rep. Stacie-Marie Laughton, D-Nashua, is sponsoring a bill to not only legalize but expunge a New Hampshire resident’s previous marijuana criminal conviction.
Egan’s bill seeks to allow adults 21 and older to possess up to one ounce of marijuana, five grams of hashish and certain cannabis-infused products, allow the cultivation of up to two mature plants at a home in a secured location, and permit adults to give no more than once ounce of cannabis or five grams of hashish to another adult.
Consumption in public would be punishable by a fine and driving under the influence would also be illegal.
As the legislation goes forward, Egan is working to facilitate a group discussion so New Hampshire lawmakers with legalization bills can possibly merge some of them and determine what has the best likelihood of getting passed by the House and Senate.
Recently, Daryl Eames, founder-director of the New Hampshire Cannabis Association, held a legislative briefing with Republicans, Democrats and Libertarians to gather their points of view, another positive step, said Egan.
“We are open-minded to looking at different ways to adjust the legislation, and if there is going to be a push for commercialization, that it has some money put toward mental health care, some money put towards education, and if it’s going to be taxed or take a percentage of the business profits tax,” he said.
Submitting the constitutional amendments are state Reps. Renny Cushing, D-Hampton, the House minority leader; Andrew Prout, R. Hudson; and Joshua Adjutant, D-Enfield.
If the amendments pass the House and Senate by a two-thirds majority, Egan said the question will become a referendum for voters and will go on the statewide 2022 election ballot, with the people deciding and the signature of the governor not needed if the measure passes with the minimum number two-thirds vote.
According to a May 2021 University of New Hampshire bipartisan poll, 78 percent of Granite State residents support letting adults buy marijuana, if legalized, from licensed retailers. (86 percent of Democrats, 83 percent of independents, and 62 percent of Republicans support legalization, according to the poll).
A veto override, if necessary, by the Legislature or a constitutional amendment by voters, are two-thirds, said Egan.
“The political will is there,” he said.
In addition to allowing businesses on the retail side to sell cannabis, Egan said it’s important that legalization allow home-grown marijuana (up to a certain amount), similar to how people can legally brew their own beer or distill their own spirits.
The time for legalization is ripe in the Granite State, he said.
“We’re now this island of prohibition,” he said. “With Vermont coming online, and Maine and Massachusetts, cannabis is all around us. Is this state going to lose out economically?”
In addition to speaking with state commissioners, New Hampshire state representatives advancing legalization will also be speaking with state senators.
The commercialization component could entail mom-and-pop shops having dispensaries, as well as bakeries for edibles, and allow farmers who want to grow it to sell it at farm stands, he said.
And small farmers, manufacturers, testing companies, packaging and marketing companies, and others could be involved for the economic development piece before the product ends up in stores, said Egan.
“There’s a variety of growth that can go on,” he said.
As for the legislation from members of both parties in the House, Egan said, “It’s a positive thing for New Hampshire that Republicans and Democrats are finding ways to work together when it seems like they’re not.”
