John Peters, director of technology for the North Country Supervisory Union (NCSU), reported on recent communication with Rep. Mark Higley concerning students without internet access.
There were originally 61 addresses. As of May 27, only 10 students do not have internet access. The NCSU plans to administer a survey during registration to examine whether or not students and their families have internet access.
Peters also said that the board has ordered 670 Chromebook laptops for NCSU, Derby and North Country Union Junior High School. The lead time is 13 weeks, and the Chromebooks should arrive in mid-July.
John Castle, superintendent of schools, added that some of the laptops are regular replacements and some are for the schools that are building capacity for younger grades in the event they have to use remote learning again. Castle said that the board’s ability to move to an online environment this spring is due to the capacity that Peters has built for 9 years. Peters is moving on to work at Lyndon Institute as the director of technology.
Jessica Applegate, director of learning design, said the board is purchasing digital platforms with CARES funds to support Special Ed students for both in-person or remote learning. Additionally, the ELL (English Language Learners) services have increased, going from .6 to .8. Those schools using the services will be assessed: Derby, Coventry, Troy and Newport Town.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.