North Country:Taxpayer Funding Might Not Be Needed In Broadband Build-Out

LITTLETON — As Grafton County seeks to build out a high-speed broadband infrastructure spine, or “middle mile,” that communities and their residents and businesses can tap into, a new change in funding could mean that the build-out would come at no expense to local taxpayers.
During Monday’s Littleton Board of Selectmen’s meeting, state Rep. Timothy Egan, D-Sugar Hill, accompanied by state Reps. Linda Massimilla, D-Littleton, and Matt Simon, R-Littleton, briefed the board on the funding mechanism change and asked if the town would like to formally join the communications district that is expanding in northern Grafton County as more towns come on board.
Last year, New Hampshire legislation allowed towns to group together to seek a bond to build out broadband in rural areas, as an effort to boost businesses, economic development, more housing, public health and tele-health and tele-medicine, education, travel and tourism, public safety, agriculture, and improve the region’s quality of life.
Egan first briefed Littleton selectmen nearly a year ago.
“Since then, a few things have happened, good ones and bad ones that created good ones,” said Egan, who serves on the Grafton County Broadband Committee. “The good out of the bad is that no one enjoyed what happened out of COVID, but what resulted from it has been the creation of a lot Rescue Plan funds that will be available to the state, the county, and the towns. So where we thought of creating a communications district of 10 towns where you would have to go out and join together for a public bond, we think there will be no need for a public bond and therefore no reliance on the taxpayers to create a financial instrument.”
The idea for the instrument or bond was to have the cost be recouped by customers signing up for broadband.
That appears to now be unneeded, in part because of an agreement in the federal jobs plan, he said.
That plan is primarily an infrastructure bill that the Republicans and the president seemed to reach an agreement on last week and that would provide more broadband funding, he said.
“There’s about another $100 billion in broadband money in the jobs bill, primarily focused on rural communities because that’s the part that’s being left behind,” said Egan.
As for the money that has already been earmarked, Grafton County has since received half of its allotted installment in federal COVID relief money and the majority of it is focused on rural broadband, he said.
Since the communications district was created, eight towns have joined it.
They include Sugar Hill, Lisbon, Lyman, Landaff, Bethlehem, Franconia, Benton, and Easton.
The towns passed warrant articles at town meeting asking voters if they want their town to formally participate in the district, with no cost requirement.
The only two towns that haven’t joined are Littleton and Monroe. Egan encouraged Littleton to consider taking part.
Each participating town has a government and non-government person representing their town for the district.
“The logic here is that northern Grafton would be able to be represented to build out broadband infrastructure,” he said.
The plan allows for competition by allowing residents and businesses to choose which broadband provider they want to bring the service, be it high-speed DSL or fiber, from the driveway to the doorstep, he said.
“The competition will be broadband providers taking it from driveway into the home,” he said.
Among possible providers are Spectrum and Consolidated Communications as well as the New Hampshire Electric Cooperative (NHEC), whose members last year decided to vote to expand into broadband and create a separate legal broadband entity.
The NHEC could be more competitive than traditional commercial providers because the goal there, as a member-driven organization, would be to at least break even and not pursue a 15 or 20 percent profit margin, which rural communities would have a hard time affording, said Egan.
“We’re potentially looking at coordinating a partnership with the New Hampshire Electric Co-op so it will be more cost-effective to build out the infrastructure,” he said. “They would be willing to keep the price down and all the jobs and revenue would stay in the state. Another unique thing about them is they already have electric service customers and they have a relationship with the pole usage and that is a big cost-effective issue when you’re trying to build broadband infrastructure into the system. It’s the access to the poles, the licensing, the insurance to install and maintain the poles. Not that they’re the only partner, but they seem much more aware and they have been reaching out to the communications district and the county.”
Other providers, like Spectrum and Consolidated, are having to be chased down, not to great success, said Egan.
As for other funding, a bill advanced by state Sen. Erin Hennessey, R-Littleton, allowed for the creation of a matching fund, so matching funds from the state can now match federal money, making for another area of revenue that the communications district has access to that it didn’t the first time Littleton selectmen were briefed, said Egan.
“It seems like the price has come down since you initially talked with us,” said Selectmen Roger Emerson.
Federal delegation members are also being asked to contact potential federal grant funding agencies like the Northern Borders Regional Commission and Farm Bureau Innovation Fund to see if they could make up and provide any money if federal broadband money falls short, all as part of the effort to not have local taxpayers bear costs, said Egan.
“All of those different entities have a vested interest in creating better broadband,” he said.
To maximize grant opportunities, the county has enlisted the Northern Community Investment Corp. for grant-writing.
The goal is to find a way to serve un-served or under-served rural communities that need broadband so they can do business, people can learn remotely, seniors have full access to health care, public safety can be improved during emergencies, and everyone can have better and equal access, said Egan.
“Your town is important to this,” he said to Littleton selectmen. “It’s the center of commerce in the area.”
Although Littleton has strong service downtown, some of its outlying rural parts are disadvantaged like Landaff and Easton, he said.
When the county or communications district decides on a specific build-out plan, they will put the project out to bid and companies will have an opportunity to bid on their pricing.
The committee hopes to soon have a total estimated cost on building the infrastructure.
