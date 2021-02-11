North Country:The Emerging Threat Of Methamphetamine

For many years, it was largely a problem of Western states.
Now, it’s hitting close to home.
As New Hampshire and the North Country wage wars on two fronts, fighting opioid abuse and a pandemic, there’s an emerging threat — the rising use of methamphetamine.
“It’s a big concern for us,” said David Mara, the governor’s advisor on addiction and behavioral health. “At first, we started hearing about it anecdotally, through first responders and police, that they’re seeing quantities out there and seeing people using it a lot more … Within the last couple of years, it’s really accelerated … We have to pull everyone together and get ready for this. We don’t want what happened with opioids, where all of a sudden when opioids hit, we were asking ‘what happened?’”
A few years ago, some residents made meth for their own individual use, cooking ingredients in a large soda bottle called the “one-pot method.”
Not anymore.
“What’s’ different now is it’s being mass-produced in super labs in Mexico and shipped to New Hampshire using the same networks they use to ship other illicit drugs, like fentanyl, and they’re really flooding the market in New Hampshire and across the country, trying to get enough people addicted to it where it becomes widespread and the profits go up,” said Mara.
The drug has become such a concern that Gov. Chris Sununu was briefed by Mara, the New Hampshire Department of Safety, and U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and is now developing a New Hampshire-specific response plan that will involve local, state and federal law enforcement and teams of addiction treatment and recovery and prevention specialists.
The team will study what happened in other states, what other states have done to combat it, and what has worked and what hasn’t.
“The governor, as well as everybody else, recognizes that you can’t arrest your way out of it,” said Mara. “Enforcement is very important, and trying go keep the drugs out of our state is very important, but the best way to go after this is go after the underlying cause of all these issues like addiction. It’s very addictive and treatment is different.”
Police officer training is also critical and part of the plan, as people under the influence of meth, a stimulant that can result in erratic and aggressive behavior, is much different than being under the influence of opioids or other drugs, he said.
New Hampshire has a “poly drug use” problem, meaning more than one drug is often being ingested by users, and methamphetamine is often mixed with other drugs, commonly fentanyl, said Mara.
In his time as police chief of Manchester, Mara said the drug epidemic hit New Hampshire in waves, first with prescription pills, then, “almost overnight,” with cheap highly-potent street heroin when prescriptions became harder to obtain.
“By 2015, we weren’t even seeing heroin that much, it was all fentanyl,” he said. “We’re still seeing fentanyl, of course, but are seeing poly drug use nationally, as well as in New Hampshire … You might have somebody addicted to opioids, but at the same time is using meth. And you can be addicted to both. But the treatments are different.”
Highly Addictive
According to the September 2017 issue of National Geographic on the science of addiction, craving for a drug is driven by the neurotransmitter dopamine, part of the brain’s pleasure and reward system.
With opioids like heroin, brain synapses flood with dopamine when that drug blocks dopamine inhibitors.
Methamphetamine reverses the natural, controlled flow of dopamine into neurons and forces it to rush into synapses instead.
From a recovery perspective, it takes about eight to nine months for brain receptors to return to normal after fentanyl use, said Littleton Police Chief Paul Smith.
For methamphetamine, that return to normal is 18 to 19 months, he said.
“What it does to the body is horrendous,” said Smith.
And that return to normal doesn’t mean someone in recovery who is not physically taking the drug has yet reached a point where he or she can make the best life decisions, especially when they can leave a 28- or 30-day treatment program before the brain has time to fully recover, he said.
Not only is methamphetamine, which can be snorted, smoked, or injected, high addictive, but it’s sometimes fatal.
“One thing that were hearing is people saying how dangerous fentanyl is, how you can die from it, so they say I’m going to stay away from fentanyl, I’m going to try meth, “said Mara. “But they don’t realize you can overdose on meth.”
In 2020, there were 49 overdose deaths involving meth, 35 of them involving meth and opioids, and four involving meth and other drugs.
Ten deaths were attributed meth alone.
By comparison, there was just one death involving meth in 2012.
Individual and societal impacts are also wide.
“What it does to your body, the damage, some of it is irreversible,” said Mara. “If you look at the effects of meth, there is Hepatitis B and C, HIV infections, sexually transmitted infections, long-term cognitive problems, severe dental problems, which is something you see all the time with long-term users, and skin sores,” said Mara. “They’ve also been able to link Parkinson’s disease to it.”
Then there are the costs that come from fragmented families and a new set of medical costs that go along with crystal meth, said Mara.
As meth becomes a bigger problem, as it has in neighboring states like Maine and Massachusetts, New Hampshire will begin studying prevention efforts in other states, which resources are needed and how much they will cost, and develop messaging and determine what resonates with different age groups and demographics, said Mara.
“If it does come to the point where we are inundated like other states, we want to make sure we are ready and have trained addiction specialists to be able to provide treatment,” he said. “The governor has tasked everybody with being proactive. It’s here, we know more people are going to be using it, but the more people we can prevent from using it is the biggest priority that we have … We have the opportunity to get a jump on it.”
North Country
“Years ago, you would never see large quantities of drugs, whether it be opioids or meth, being seized up north,” said Mara. “Typically, people from the North Country would have to go down to the lower tier of the state or go to to Massachusetts to get drugs. But now, everything has changed where those quantities are being found up north.”
Grafton County Attorney Marcie Hornick called meth “one of the most destructive drugs anyone can ingest.”
“Frighteningly, insidiously, it can be in anyone’s backyard and community,” she said. “We are watching it and talking with police chiefs in Grafton County.”
While fentanyl remains the predominant illegal narcotic, meth ranks second and is responsible for increases in assaults and felony assaults, aggravated felonious sexual assault, and unpredictable behavior, said Smith.
“We might experience the same person one day who would be under the effects of fentanyl and then a few days later they they clearly are more agitated,” he said.
A federal case out of Littleton recently netted hundreds of grams of fentanyl, but along with it was a large quantity of meth seized, too, he said.
“A lot of methamphetamine also comes in the mail and they use the mail system to move it,” said Smith.
In Whitefield, police chief Ed Samson said, “We are certainly seeing it and it has been a continued problem over the last several years. I would say that it was overshadowed by the opioid explosion, though it never really went away.”
Officer training hasn’t changed, but officers have an understanding of the potential volatility it creates, he said.
The drug is also now a common find in Northumberland.
“Through the spring, summer, and right through the fall we had quite a few drug cases come up as a result of drug stops and search warrants that we served on vehicles and on people,” said Northumberland Police Chief Peter Pelletier. “We find meth as often as we find anything else.”
He spoke of the extremely addictive quality.
“From what I’m told by people who use and people who deal with people who use is it’s probably harder to quit that habit than it is to quit heroin or fentanyl,” said Pelletier. “So much of our crime these days is driven by addiction … and meth is a huge part of the problem. And it’s super-cheap … It’s certainly pitiful to see someone twitching and tweaking out with that. That was somebody’s baby at one time.”
