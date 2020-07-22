It’s been a summer with an unusually high number of complaints about nuisance bears, especially in the North Country, where the most recent incident in Sugar Hill involved a bear that entered a store and afterward was trapped and had to be destroyed.
“It’s been a really tough summer,” Andy Timmins, bear project coordinator with New Hampshire Fish and Game, said Wednesday. “We’ve been dealing with a real uptick in human-bear issues.”
Helping to create those issues was a drier than normal spring and summer that led to natural bear food not being produced in abundance, he said.
Conditions are now improving, though, with raspberries and blackberries ripening.
“I think we will see some improvement from here on out,” said Timmins.
Getting there was not easy - statewide this year, two bears had to be relocated and 12 euthanized.
“There’s been a lot of building entries and a lot of these bears just become very habituated and used to a human presence,” he said.
Across New Hampshire, each of the last two years saw just shy of 600 bear complaints.
“We will be significantly above that this year, and it’s been particularly busy up north for the last month,” said Timmins. “Berlin, Whitefield, and Sugar Hill - those have been some of the top towns.”
There are also a few bears roaming around Littleton, he said.
“We’ve been on this four-year cycle,” said Timmins. “We had similar conditions in 2016 and 2012 when we have these high conflict years. Thankfully, there’s been some pretty low years as well. It’s variable.”
As far as home entries, bears rarely begin that way, but usually get enticed onto a property by a food attraction, like a bird feeder, said Timmins.
Then a building window might be left open either at the house or another house nearby and a bear ventures in, he said.
Timmins recommends taking bird feeders down at the end of winter and not putting them back up until the following winter, during the times bears are hibernating and not wandering about.
The bear in Sugar Hill visited Harman’s Cheese and Country Store on Sunday, July 12, when it went onto the porch, and again on the night of Monday, July 13, when it entered the store.
The bear was caught the following day and had to be destroyed because once a bear becomes habituated to breaking into homes or human structures, relocation won’t work for either the safety of the bear or anyone who might be inside at the time, said Timmins.
“That one fell into the category of bears that go into buildings,” he said. “We are obligated to destroy those animals, and, unfortunately, that’s what happened in that situation.”
Harman’s Cheese and Country Store owner Brenda Aldrich informed the community about the challenge at her store in an emailed note on July 14
“On Sunday night, a local was not happy that we locked the ice cream freezer on the porch so he pried it open to have some ice cream,” he said. “This local was the 4-legged type with fur – our neighborhood bear. We cleaned up the mess but I didn’t want to leave the garbage bag of ice cream wrappers in our breezeway as it has just as a screen door and no solid door. I left the garbage, last night, inside the store to keep it safe. But last night the bear came through an upstairs window of the store (stairs by the window) and entered store.
“He checked some boxes on the way down the stairs but didn’t see anything tasty so went right for the garbage bag (thankfully skipping the full ice cream cooler next to the bag and our coolers full of cheese and milk products),” she said. “Either way I’m thankful he feasted on the garbage and not on the food in our coolers. Unfortunately, he opened up a half gallon of maple syrup and spread that around the store so today has been clean up.”
Afterward, Aldrich told The Caledonian-Record that the first visit resulted in damage to the freezer, which will need to be replaced.
She had the freezer outside on the porch because of the pandemic and was trying new things with customers for self-service.
“If I hadn’t locked it, I’d still have the freezer, but he pried it open,” said Aldrich.
Several days after the bear broke into the store and opened up the maple syrup, Aldrich was still finding places that were sticky.
For the past several years, the bear population in New Hampshire has held steady at about 6,000 animals.
NHFG does have a plan to reduce the bear population in certain areas and that has involved increasing hunting seasons in some of New Hampshire’s six designated bear management regions, said Timmins.
“We could lower the bear population by 1,000, but that isn’t necessarily going to have a significant change in how many conflicts there are,” he said. “Bear density is only part of the equation. Mitigating bear-human conflicts is better done through education and awareness, which are more effective than lowering the total bear population.”
