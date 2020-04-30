It was a good idea while it lasted — canceling or delaying some town projects to help ease the burden on taxpayers struggling financially from the coronavirus pandemic and its hit to jobs and the local economy.
The town of Littleton was eyeing a total of about $650,000 to help reduces taxes, a decrease that would have been reflected in the tax rate on the second tax bill of the year issued in December.
But on April 22, Jamie Dow, municipal accounts advisor with the New Hampshire Department of Revenue, emailed Littleton Town Manager Andrew Dorsett and Town Finance Director Karen Noyes to say the tax rate under state law will be set based on the voted appropriations passed at the annual town meeting in March, meaning no voter-approved appropriations can be used to offset the tax rate.
The Littleton Board of Selectmen can use money in the town’s unassigned fund balance in the general fund as of Dec. 31, 2019, to offset the tax rate in the fall of 2020, she said.
There isn’t much in that balance, though, about $400,000, which is 3 percent of the town’s total annual appropriations and below the 8 to 17 percent the DRA recommends towns to retain in the fund for unanticipated expenditures.
Before being notified by the DRA, the town was looking at $60,000 to $120,000 in reductions through employee layoffs, hourly reductions furloughs, a hiring freeze and not hiring seasonal workers, as well as a $500,000 reduction by delaying road paving projects that had been planned for 2020.
The employee reductions of up to $120,000 are still on the table and allowable for tax rate reduction, but no longer the voter-approved warrant article that authorized the town to proceed with the road projects.
“We were basically trying to save as much as we can so we could have a savings account to pull from to offset any taxes that we could,” Dorsett said Tuesday.
If the town saves any money this year, it cannot save any more than what it has in the audited fund balance, which has not yet been audited for 2019, he said.
During the Littleton selectmen’s meeting on Monday, town officials discussed other fund balances and trust funds to see if money from them could possibly be set aside.
Most funds, however, are small and were authorized by a vote of the town, said Dorsett.
“The parking fund is only about $13,000, but you can only use it by a vote of the people,” he said.
The town has funds for the public library, conservation commission, parks and recreation department, and the sewer fund, the latter totaling about $1 million, the largest fund.
“The sewer fund is most of it and most of that money is already tagged,” said Dorsett. “To use it would create a spike in [sewer] rates.”
And money in the sewer fund is already set aside for needed infrastructure improvement projects.
Another challenge for Littleton during a time when town revenues will take a blow — how much of one has yet be determined — is that the town needs to be ready in the event state and federal agencies make funding available for municipal infrastructure projects.
Trying to save money on that front now could cost the town even more money down the road.
“We are hearing quite a bit about infrastructure and having shovel-ready infrastructure projects,” said Dorsett. “If we just stop everything and there’s a large distribution in ready cash, we will cost the taxpayers a lot more money. It’s our desire to get our projects shovel-ready through engineering and RFPs. But there is an upfront cost.”
If the town uses all or some of the $400,000 in the unassigned fund balance for property tax reduction, it would reduce taxes in the second tax bill.
“The board will make a decision about that around October,” said Dorsett.
The overall goal to stabilize the tax rate, which is done by not solely cutting expenses, but by long-range planning, and part of long-range planning is increasing revenues and economic development, he said.
Town revenues remain the big question for 2020, and if revenues that include the meals and rooms tax come in sharply lower, the town will have to raise revenues from other areas, said Dorsett.
Meanwhile, the town is examining which parts of the budget can legally be reduced or frozen and which costs can be cut.
“We continue to cut costs and are looking at spending freezes,” Carrie Gendreau, chair of the Littleton Board of Selectmen, said Wednesday. “Anything the voters didn’t say yes to we can look it. We just want to be ahead of it and proactive.”
