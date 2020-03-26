Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Click below to get free online access as a home delivery subscriber. All you need is to create a user name and password for our website or login to your existing account. Then provide the subscription number from your most recent renewal notice.
If you have trouble or need to verify your subscription number, please call our circulation department at 802-748-8121.
Littleton's Main Street, feeling the impacts of the COVID-19 shutdown, was more deserted than usual on Thursday evening. Among the businesses fully closed until further notice are Thayers Inn and the Crumb Bar. (Photo by Robert Blechl)
The Crumb Bar on Littleton's Main Street is one of a growing number of businesses now fully closed because of COVID-19 precautions. (Photo by Robert Blechl)
Littleton's Main Street, feeling the impacts of the COVID-19 shutdown, was more deserted than usual on Thursday evening. Among the businesses fully closed until further notice are Thayers Inn and the Crumb Bar. (Photo by Robert Blechl)
As New Hampshire’s stay-at-home order takes effect at midnight tonight (Friday) to reduce the spread of COVID-19, health officers in local towns across the North Country could be called on to enforce provisions of it if directed by the state.
The order by Gov. Chris Sununu that will last through May 4 closes all non-essential stores and businesses, but leaves open essential businesses such as grocery and convenience stores, pharmacies, hospitals and physician’s offices, gas stations, banks, school lunch program deliveries, and takeout and delivery from restaurants.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.