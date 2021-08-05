North Country:Towns, Counties To Make Plans For Federal Stimulus Money

North Country towns and counties will soon be making decisions on how to spend the latest round of federal stimulus money from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) of 2021 that is coming their way.
The money to towns and counties is based on population, and compared to last year’s COVID-19 relief funding from the federal government, the ARPA funds come with more flexibility on how they can be spent.
The five categories are expenditures to support a public health response, addressing negative economic impacts caused by the virus, premium pay for essential workers, payroll expenses for public health and public safety employees, and water, sewer and broadband infrastructure.
A number of towns will soon have public hearings - required under state law to accept what is designated “unanticipated funds” - before their selectmen vote to accept the money.
For some, the first installment will arrive in the next few weeks.
“A lot of places are in the beginning stages of it,” said state Sen. Erin Hennessey, R-Littleton. “I was in Thornton last week and they were talking about broadband. Coos County is going to split it into a couple of different things, giving some to towns and to nursing home type work.”
As soon as a town applies, it should receive the money about two weeks and towns will receive half the total at a time, with the first half now and the second half next year, like the state, said Hennessey.
Among the options, some counties and towns are looking at spending on broadband infrastructure or water and sewer infrastructure projects, and others to reimburse public-health-related expenditures.
As for counties, Coos will receive $6,130,743 and Grafton $17,459,302.
Towns in New Hampshire will receive a total of $112,208,773.
The latest numbers by North Country town are:
* Bethlehem $269,471
* Bath $114,426
* Colebrook $223,826
* Columbia $76,947
* Dalton $92,650
* Easton $27,533
* Franconia $115,682
* Haverhill $477,908
* Jefferson $109,610
* Lancaster $340,765
* Landaff $45,959
* Lisbon $165,305
* Littleton $614,528
* Lyman $55,067
* Northumberland $223,931
* Pittsburg $85,846
* Stark $52,135
* Stewartstown $96,105
* Stratford $71,608
* Sugar Hill $60,406
* Whitefield $231,469
Spending Options
Littleton will receive about $307,00 for its first installment, and selectmen there are scheduled to accept the funds during their meeting on Aug. 23.
During the pandemic, Littleton’s welfare budget ballooned.
“Our initial recommendation is going to be to put it toward public health expenditures, which would be from welfare costs incurred by the town in excess of what was budgeted due to COVID impacts and having to provide housing in order to mitigate the spread,” Littleton Town Manager Jim Gleason said Thursday. “That will be one of the first areas, and it won’t be to spend it, but will be more to put money back in the bank.”
And with the Grafton County Broadband Committee advancing its plan to provide better high-speed broadband to North Country communities and businesses, Littleton could set aside a portion of its ARPA funding for broadband if it decides to participate, he said.
Under the public health expenditure category, there is also a provision for substance abuse and diversion that allows police departments to replenish funds from COVID-related impacts, making for another spending possibility, said Gleason.
The second category would allow the town to replace lost revenue from the Littleton Opera House and other town programs that had to shut down or had spaces and venues that couldn’t be rented, he said.
The town can’t use any of the ARPA money for repairs and equipment replacement at its wastewater treatment facility, a project there that is upward of $1 million.
Littleton would not need to address lost public sector revenue or premium pay for essential workers as that was already done through last year’s federal CARES Act money, said Gleason.
The Aug. 23 Littleton selectmen’s meeting will be a public hearing during which residents can speak about other options, he said.
“We are looking at adding public health, lost revenue, and the potential of adding broadband infrastructure in that first $307,000,” he said. “The Board of Selectmen will be free to take input from anyone in the public if they believe one or the other categories has some merit in reference to how the funds should be spent.”
At Grafton County, county administrator Andrew Dorsett said spending ARPA funds will be an ongoing process that will involve much planning.
“We’re basically going to treat it like multiple grant rounds,” said Dorsett. “Internally, the department heads can submit their ideas for use based on the priorities the county commissioners have laid out.”
The highest priorities include projects that produce county taxpayer savings or increased future revenue, projects that lead to county economic opportunity, projects that benefit the county’s physical and social infrastructure, those that have a direct impact on vulnerable populations and those most impacted by the pandemic, and one-time county projects that entail no ongoing costs.
“Right now, we are going to be compiling all the different needs and address them in the request and take it to the commission on Sept. 13, and then we’ll take it to the executive committee by Sept. 20,” said Dorsett. “The delegation made a motion at this year’s budget meeting that the ARPA money final approval needs to come from the executive committee.”
Committee members have said that broadband is a high priority.
“We’re also looking at some internal infrastructure,” said Dorsett. “One of the things the commissioners wanted to do was rather than just address something that is a one-time thing or something that is not going to have a lasting impact and solve a more long-term issue, was instead have a focus on are the things that can have an impact on the tax rate into the future. We’re looking at an electricity project, solar, more of a broad holistic energy project teamed up with UNH and others.”
Bethlehem selectmen haven’t yet discussed how they will spend their town’s ARPA money, but that town has submitted its ARPA paperwork and selectmen have a public hearing on Aug. 23 to accept the funding, said Tim Fleury, administrative assistant for the town of Bethlehem.
Bethlehem’s first installment of nearly $135,000 is expected to arrive in the next five to seven days, he said.
As for deciding what to spend their money on, municipalities have until 2024 to make that decision, when project lists need to be in place and contracts signed, and they have until Dec. 31, 2026, to spend it, said Fleury.
“By Aug. 18, towns need to apply for those funds,” he said. “If they don’t, it goes back to the pool and gets reallocated to all the towns.”
During the Lisbon Board of Selectmen’s meeting on June 22, board chairman Scott Champagne said all of Lisbon’s paperwork has been submitted for ARPA funding and the money can be used toward town water and sewer projects.
There are some pumps that need replacement and water storage tanks that need repair, said Champagne, who asked his fellow selectmen to continue to think about items in town that need attention.
Whitefield selectmen, who have not yet made any decisions, have discussed letting department heads list any needs they have.
Other options include funding for the Whitefield Public Library, recreation department, and water infrastructure.
