North Country Towns Receive Absentee Ballots, State Outlines Process

Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Click below to get free online access as a home delivery subscriber. All you need is to create a user name and password for our website or login to your existing account. Then provide the subscription number from your most recent renewal notice.
If you have trouble or need to verify your subscription number, please call our circulation department at 802-748-8121.
In the November 2018 state and federal election, Bethlehem Town Moderator Mary Lou Krambeer, right, assists Bethlehem resident Dick Robie with a ballot for the town's then-new ballot tabulator machine. Town election volunteers across the North Country will have their work cut out for them in the upcoming 2020 September primary and November general elections, which are expected to have a large number of absentee ballots and other precautions needed during the COVID-19 pandemic. (File photo by Robert Blechl)
As the Sept. 8 primary and Nov. 3 general elections near, towns across New Hampshire and the North Country now have absentee ballots to send to any voter who requests them.
With concerns about safety during the coronavirus pandemic, both local and state officials predict the September primary and the November general election will see high, and possibly record, numbers of voters requesting absentee ballots.
Here you'll find our latest collection of Caledonian-Record reports on the coronavirus outbreak and local response, from the beginning of April. Our January, February and March stories are here: https://www.caledonianrecord.com/news/local/our-coronavirus-coverage/collection_5885178c-692e-11e…
Here you'll find our collection of reports on the coronavirus outbreak and local response, from January, February and March. Our most recent coverage is at https://www.caledonianrecord.com/news/recent-coronavirus-coverage/collection_c56580a8-7f7c-11ea-b0cd-732a2e7b3384.html
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.