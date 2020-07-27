North Country Towns Receive Absentee Ballots, State Outlines Process

In the November 2018 state and federal election, Bethlehem Town Moderator Mary Lou Krambeer, right, assists Bethlehem resident Dick Robie with a ballot for the town's then-new ballot tabulator machine. Town election volunteers across the North Country will have their work cut out for them in the upcoming 2020 September primary and November general elections, which are expected to have a large number of absentee ballots and other precautions needed during the COVID-19 pandemic. (File photo by Robert Blechl)

As the Sept. 8 primary and Nov. 3 general elections near, towns across New Hampshire and the North Country now have absentee ballots to send to any voter who requests them.

With concerns about safety during the coronavirus pandemic, both local and state officials predict the September primary and the November general election will see high, and possibly record, numbers of voters requesting absentee ballots.

