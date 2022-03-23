North Country Towns, Residents, Employers Encouraged To Take Housing Needs Survey

As providing adequate and affordable housing to populations across the North Country becomes an ever greater challenge, the North Country Council (NCC) is encouraging all stakeholders to take a survey as it updates its Regional Housing Needs Assessment (RHNA).
During a time when housing shortages are challenging local employers in finding and keeping enough workers and are straining working families, representatives for NCC, which is now in the process of doing outreach across the entire community, said the new RHNA will study in-depth the region’s housing needs across all income levels and build a foundation to offer tools and strategies for local decision-makers to address the problem in their own communities.
The NCC’s Regional Housing Needs Assessment that will be adopted at the end of 2022 will replace NCC’s last Regional Housing Needs Assessment and Fair Housing Equity Assessment from 2014.
On Wednesday, Kaela Tavares, community planner with NCC, said there are a number of reasons why the housing challenges in northern New Hampshire have become even greater since the last RHNA.
“Many of the reasons behind the housing crisis we find ourselves in now are the same as they were in 2014,” she said. “The pandemic really heated them all up, so the challenges have been more widespread. There are a lot of things that play into the situation. More and more seniors are staying in their homes longer, which impacts things a bit. The popularity of the area with second home owners and vacationers does too, but the other side to the equation is around incomes. We’ve got a lot of growth in jobs that typically provide lower wages.”
In building the new RHNA, Tavares said the NCC, whose geographic area includes northern Grafton County and all of Coos County, will have closer coordination with New Hampshire’s nine other regional planning commissions to share ideas and build a stronger local housing needs assessment.
The RHNAs that measure a region’s housing needs are required under New Hampshire statute to be completed and updated every five years by the regional planning commissions.
NCC is seeking municipal input for the new RHNA, through a 12-point questionnaire, and is issuing a survey for all residents.
Municipal feedback can be provided by town Select Boards and planning and zoning boards. It can be completed and then scanned, emailed, or mailed to the NCC or be completed through a 30-minute telephone call to NCC staff after setting up a time with Cathlin Lord, who can be reached at clord@nccouncil.org.
Municipalities are asked to complete and return the questionnaire or schedule a meeting by April 30.
The all-residents survey can be accessed by visiting www.nccouncil.org/regional-housing-needs-assessment.
“These assessments can be used to feed into municipal master plans’ housing sections,” Tavares said in a March 2022 online presentation. “They can also be used to gauge compliance with New Hampshire’s workforce housing statute and provide direction in making sure that all of our residents in the region have safe and adequate housing … This 2022 Regional Housing Needs Assessment will replace that 2014 document and will study the new conditions and what has changed in our housing landscape since 2014.”
In 2021, the NCC was lucky enough to undertake a regional housing needs analysis, which is a study of the North Country region’s housing conditions, and the 2022 RNHA will build upon that 2021 study work, said Tavares.
“In the fall of 2021, we started this statewide coordination with the nine planning commissions, the statewide office of planning and development, and the New Hampshire Housing Finance Authority,” she said. “The goal was to create a shared methodology on how we create the housing needs assessment so that we’re able to compare them across regions and we’re looking at the same factors to understand your housing needs depending on where you are in the state.”
The NCC has also been lucky enough to coordinate its work with the Governor’s Council for Housing Stability, she said.
NCC’s work on the new RHNA will continue until December when it will be adopted after public hearings in the fall.
“This spring, March through July, we will be working tirelessly on outreach and data collection to feed into the regional housing needs assessment,” said Taveras. “There are common sets of survey questions for groups like residents, employers, towns, cities, social service providers, landlords, and developers … We will develop new population projections to help our communities look forward into the next 20 and 30 years and what our needs may be.”
Barriers to equitable and affordable housing choices in communities will be studied.
“We will then spend some on what I think is some of the most important of these Regional Housing Needs Assessments — resources for how to meet those local needs,” she said. “This is that toolkit we’re hoping to develop statewide to provide some actionable direction on how to address these challenges from a wide set of stakeholder points of view.”
In addition to any targeted outreach NCC will make to a particular stakeholder, all residents are encouraged to offer their input through the survey, she said.
“We are thrilled to be undertaking this Regional Housing Needs Assessment at this time, and we know that housing is of great concern to a number of people and places across the state,” said Tavares. “Our goal is to lean into this work and provide good usable tools for each of our municipalities, and in the process of creating those tools in this understanding of our housing landscape, we intend to speak with and hear from as many people as possible. Please reach out to us with any questions you may have.”
