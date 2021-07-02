Three volunteer-run trail networks located in adjoining North Country towns have come together to create a mountain bike trail collaborative.
The group, called “North Country Tricycle,” brings together PRKR MTN Trails in Littleton, the Bethlehem Trail Association (BTA), and Profile Trails (also known as Franconia Area-NEMBA). The three intend to work together to standardize and enhance their trails for all levels and abilities as well as hold events, fundraisers and challenges.
“We know collaboration is the key,” said Dave Harkless, owner of Littleton Bike & Fitness and a key player in PRKR MTN since the early 90s.
Harkless said the idea for North Country Tricycle came about during a weekly CrossFit class that members of all three networks’ leadership teams attend during the school year. While the networks have worked together some in the past and are all part of a larger, regional “Bike the Borderlands” initiative, their close proximity and volunteer nature lend themselves well to this new partnership.
North Country Tricycle’s first collaboration is a human-powered challenge that began on June 1 and will run through August 31. Participants are encouraged to make it to the high point of each network as many times as they are inspired to by mountain biking, trail running, or hiking.
Shanna Maziarz from PRKR MTN said the challenge is helping to expose many to trails that they may not have used previously.
“It’s working out the way we hoped,” she said. “People are progressing up through the challenge, getting their bearings and courage and doing different things.”
Over 200 summit attempts have been registered so far, with ten different people reaching all three high points in one day.
At least one participant has taken the challenge to an even higher level, riding his bike between each network as well as to the high points for a total of 43 miles and almost five thousand feet of elevation gain in one day.
Official participants must sign a waiver on the group’s website and purchase a $45 registration, which includes a North Country Tricycle shirt. Maziarz says they have raised almost $4,000 so far.
“The primary focus is collaborating, but it doesn’t hurt to have a little gravy on top,” said Harkless.
Jim McCann of the Bethlehem Trails Association said that he has seen a lot more people using the trails as a result of the challenge.
He also notes that the trail networks help to bring traffic to local businesses and vice versa.
This weekend’s ‘Bandemic’ event, put on by Rek’lis Brewing Company and the Colonial Theater, will include a tent with representatives from North Country Tricycle, maps, swag and more. Group rides for all ages and abilities will be held on Sunday afternoon.
BTA will also be unveiling a new climbing trail to the top of “Shoulder Roll” this weekend.
In Franconia, Iron Furnace Brewing, founded by Tim Clough, a key player in Profile Trails, has just released a North Country Tricycle IPA to celebrate the effort.
The ‘tricycle’ name was settled upon by the group since all three areas are working together to support each other, just like the three wheels of a tricycle. To further draw out the symbolism, Harkless was able to find and coordinate the pickup of three used tricycles from across the state, now placed at the high point of each network.
While the primary use of all three networks is mountain biking, North Country Tricycle stresses that the trails are multi-use.
“We want them to be inclusive,” said Maziarz. “Whatever it takes to get you exploring!”
Another key part of the networks’ ethos is to ride with gratitude.
“All these trails are on public and private land … they’re a gift,” said Harkless, encouraging people to be respectful and kind.
A winter challenge for those on fat bikes, cross-country skis or snowshoes is in the works.
In the future, Harkless and Maziarz foresee North Country Tricycle as one destination, while still maintaining the distinct feel of each network. While PRKR MTN Trails are the most developed, Profile Trails began official work in 2015 and BTA in 2018.
Printed maps for PRKR MTN Trails and Profile Trails are available at Littleton Bike & Fitness and other area stores, while BTA maps are on the way. However, all trails can also be found on the Trailforks app.
PRKR MTN and BTA are currently holding trail workdays once a month, announced on social media. PRKR’s next workday will be July 11 from 9 a.m. to noon.
More information, suggested routes, waivers and swag can be found on tricyclenh.com.
