NEWPORT — North Country Union High School’s Principal Chris Young welcomed families, students, staff and friends to the celebration of the school’s 55th Commencement exercises on Saturday, June 11, held under blue skies and temperatures in the 70s — “a beautiful Vermont spring day,” according to Brian McCrae, a member of the NCUHS staff.
Principal Young acknowledged those who made the event possible and also reflected on the resiliency of the Class of 2022, especially during the last couple of years.
“As we all know, the class of 2022 is graduating after a high school career that includes 4 months of fully remote work, a full year of hybrid instruction, and another year of constantly changing guidelines and expectations. I struggled a bit to describe these years — ‘Endured’ seemed a bit depressing. ‘Survived’ didn’t quite seem to capture it. ‘Managed’? Meh. But none of these really fit, and the more I thought about it, the more it became apparent that they didn’t endure, survive, or manage … they crushed it!”
In his address, Valedictorian Ian Applegate reflected on the challenges that were met, especially when his classmates, as sophomores, learned the struggles of living with a pandemic.
He said, “As the virus settled in across the world, we found ourselves engulfed in a sea of uncertainty and fear. With the virus came alien concepts: lockdown, isolation, social distancing. The original excitement of working from home slowly disappeared. We were tasked with the challenge of picking up a new form of virtual and remote learning. Our social lives also changed dramatically. Without the positive energy that friendships provide it was hard to sustain motivation for doing schoolwork. We no longer enjoyed the gift of small interactions with friends in the halls, at lunch, after school, or in practices. Similar to the crisis of George and Lenny in Of Mice and Men, our best-laid plans had come crashing down around us …”
Ian reminded his classmates of the constant changes they each had to endure, before returning to a sense of normalcy.
“Today, as we look back on these past four years, we realize that change is inevitable and that even ideal systems require change at times to keep them viable and responsive. I encourage you all to celebrate our unusual high school experience as something that will empower us to welcome, and even appreciate change, as motivation for growth and progress in our future.”
Class Salutatorian Amos Willey then took the podium, describing the inspiration for his speech, which came from a radio ad focusing on “the American way of life.”
“This advertisement was talking about how important it is to recognize veterans who ‘fought for our American way of life — especially in times like these.’ By all means, veterans deserve more recognition than they will ever receive, but the phrase ‘American way of life’ used in the ad really stuck in my mind. What was that American way of life that millions of soldiers have died to protect? Is it the same today?”
He spoke of how the country was founded on “the principles ‘life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness,’ … Early Americans understood their right to be an individual, but they also understood that didn’t mean they could selfishly ignore the needs of everyone else …
“As an entire community, we can’t be so quick to resort to insult and conflict. When we see a national tragedy like the shooting in Uvalde, Texas, we should not immediately freak out about gun control or the lack thereof. If you want an example of what you should do, look at the North Country Union High School student body. Last week students here at North Country organized a memorial for the 21 children and teachers who lost their lives. We did it to mourn and grieve for the dead. Not to push a political agenda. Not to argue and fight. But to grieve and heal, together, as we all should for such a loss. The second we turn a horrific event like that into a talking point is the second we jeopardize our American way of life.”
Members of the NCUHS Class of 2022:
