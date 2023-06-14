NEWPORT — An outdoor graduation ceremony that started with a blue-sky day ended in a drizzly rain as the 2023 graduates of North Country Union High School celebrated the school’s 56th Commencement exercises.

The students walked to their seats during the playing of “Pomp and Circumstance” by the school’s band, which also performed the National Anthem while NCUHS’s JROTC (Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps) cadets posted the colors.

