NEWPORT — An outdoor graduation ceremony that started with a blue-sky day ended in a drizzly rain as the 2023 graduates of North Country Union High School celebrated the school’s 56th Commencement exercises.
The students walked to their seats during the playing of “Pomp and Circumstance” by the school’s band, which also performed the National Anthem while NCUHS’s JROTC (Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps) cadets posted the colors.
Principal Christopher Young welcomed all to the celebration and recounted the number of years he has delivered addresses to high school, middle school, and even kindergarten students; he pointed out how every one was a unique and meaningful time.
He focused on those students he has known and worked with since they were in kindergarten, seeing them grow and mature through 13 years. Showing some emotion, he said, “In fact, there is a group of students in this graduating class to whom I have devoted more time and energy than any other group in my career, and that is the students who were kindergartners in 2010 which was my first year at Troy. So yes these fortunate students have had me as their principal for all 13 years of the school experience.”
Young said how special it has been to spend time with the graduates. “We get to participate, sometimes in small ways and sometimes in large ways, in their growth from adolescents into young adults, with all of the joy and challenge that comes with this work.” He highlighted the investment the faculty has made in the class, especially because of COVID, and how the students worked alongside their teachers to learn how to navigate remote and hybrid learning, and re-establish normalcy in the school.
He concluded, “… ultimately, sitting here in front of you today, are young adults ready to put their learning, resilience and perseverance to good use in the next chapters of their lives. We are proud of each and every one of you, and we thank you for everything you have done for our school and community.”
Valedictorian Cooper Brueck began his address by highlighting the many obstacles and challenges faced by his class in the last four years. “Our sophomore and junior years were decimated by social distancing and remote learning, which to me were oxymorons. Still, we overcame these challenges, and throughout our time here beyond our course work, we learned invaluable life skills.”
Cooper urged his classmates to live up to their full potential. “… we mustn’t let the uncertainty of the future or the comfort of the past stop us from reaching our full potential.” And to reach that potential, Cooper encouraged his classmates to consider embarking on a pilgrimage; one that would stimulate their genetic makeup. “… you are in fact, full of biological potential that will never be reached unless you move yourself around the world into challenging and new environments … I encourage you, to undergo a pilgrimage … whether that is college, entering the workforce, or some other path, challenge yourself and put yourself in uncomfortable situations willingly.”
Salutatorian Natalie Holmes spoke of the different scenarios she went through, trying to write her graduation speech, as examples of what her and her classmates have gone through in the past four years.
“When I found out I was the salutatorian … I celebrated and then realized I actually had to give the speech. I was, and am still, both very excited, yet scared … It was just a game of crumbling up papers and tossing them out … I realized there was a parallel between my method and that of our entire community. I had to start fresh.”
She reminded her classmate of what happened during the pandemic, and then reflected on “the community that was built from such an experience.” She recalled the many accomplishments that emerged from all the struggles; the successes and continued traditions. “We were either going to let this setback dismiss the need to do any of these traditions, or we were going to ensure that the lively Falcon spirit of North Country was going to prevail.”
In closing, Natalie pointed out the growth the class has gone through, despite the disruptions. “… maybe starting over isn’t bad and crumbling up the paper and tossing it out isn’t the end of the world … Maybe that internship doesn’t work out, maybe you transfer out of the school you are planning on attending right now … it’s ok and I know each one of us will end up exactly where we need to be.”
Before the awarding of the diplomas, and right as the rain began to fall, guest speaker, NCUHS History teacher Tyler Alexander gave a history lesson, siting news stories written 100 years ago in what was then the Newport Express and Standard, dated June 8, 1923. “In the articles, letters, and editorials … there was much concern expressed about how prepared graduates were for entering the ‘real world.’”
Tyler read many exerts from the newspaper — “We have become too much a nation of machine-made things … our children are in danger of being turned out that way … It is everlastingly true that commencement means only being pitched out of school into the world of work, when the real test of a child’s worth is to be settled.” He said, “Other articles expressed concern about feminism and shifting gender roles … Some questioned the value of a college education in a changing, modern economy.”
Tyler spoke about how some of the 1923 graduates of Newport High School participated in their commencement ceremony, “the salutatorian read an essay … ‘Character Studies From Shakespeare’ … Another … an essay about the Monroe Doctrine of 1823.” The keynote speaker for that graduation made “an earnest appeal to all Americans to uphold the advanced ideas of the founders of this country, and to realize for the world the progressive leadership of this nation.”
After going through numerous other articles in the newspaper, Tyler pointed out to the Class of 2023 students that they “share hopes, fears, dreams and anxieties about your futures that have been felt before … the complexities and challenges of the modern world have contributed to the rising levels of anxiety and mental health struggles that we’ve spent much time focusing on during the last four years.”
He cautioned the students about having this mindset, “It would be all too tempting to write off humanity as a lost cause, to isolate yourselves, to withdraw from society for the sake of your mental and physical health. But will this lead to a greater sense of happiness, of purpose, of satisfaction, of connection, of belonging?”
Tyler concluded his address by elaborating on 10 ideas he had prepared as parting advice to the graduates: “Get involved … Seek out real experiences … Vote … Work … Read … Appreciate others … Go places … Enjoy quiet spaces … Remember the Northeast Kingdom …Value your nation.
Senior Class President Lydia SteMarie concluded the Commencement ceremony by telling a story which summarized her classmates’ experiences through the past four years. “Once upon a time, in a small rural community, there stood a high school — an institution that would become the backdrop for countless memories, friendships, and transformative experiences.”
She described what the journey was like for the students, “with their unique dreams, fears and aspirations, they navigated the complex landscape of teenage life … friendships were forged, passions were discovered, and lessons were learned.”
The end of her story pointed out the emotions these students were experiencing as their time in high school was coming to an end. “On graduation day, amidst the cheers, applause, and tears, the students stand side-by-side, their hearts filled with a mixture of joy, sadness and hope.”
To the members of the Class of 2023 who would now be embarking on a new chapter in their story, Lydia said, “We will forever carry the lessons of high school in our hearts, such as the value of empathy, the importance of inclusivity, and the beauty of diversity … Let us also be the change we wish to see, the voices that speak up for the voiceless, and the catalysts for positive transformation.”
North Country Union High School Class of 2023: Lydia Abair, Joseph Alberghini, Ayden Aldrich, Rosie Allen, Thomas Annis, Isaac Baker, Joshua Baker, Gabriella Barrett, Zora Barrett, Dakota Barrup, Liam Beatty, Opal Beauchesne, Austin Beaumont, Callie Beloin, Jordan Beloin, Stella Bianchi, Devon Birch, Brady Blake, Brady Boivin, Adam Bolio, Elizabeth Booth, Samuel Borsari, Benjamin Bouchard, Jolee Bouffard, Savannah Boulerisse, David Boutin, Kaylee Boutin, William Brandich, Colby Brasseur, Allyson Briggs-Dutton, Connor Brown, Riley Brown, Cooper Brueck, Liam Carrick, Emma Chaput, Thankful Cilwik, Ava Cleary, Caden Colburn, Ashlynn Columbia, Samuel Cota, Adrienne Costa, Jeremiah Couch, Nicholas Dane, Aliza Day, Arrow Decker, Phoenix Dehey, Connor Delabruere, Hailey Delabruere, Kloey Descheneau, Lahna Descheneau, Iliana Deskins, Emma Deslandes, Julia Desrochers, Jorden Driver, Aiden Dukett, Olivia Edmonds, Brendon Elie, Chase Ellis, Grace Elwell, Hunter Farr, Andrew Fletcher, JJ Flores, Emma Fortin, Noah Fortin, Rileigh Fortin, Pennelopea Gable, Jaden Gallup, Gracie Gauvin, Taran Geoffrey-Kimball, Benjamin Gonyaw, Kyle Goulette, Kya Green, Alexandra Guillette, Haley Halstead, Natalie Holmes, Aleena Kearse, Mattisen Knight, Fynn Koontz-Hughes, Hallie Laber, Peter Lackie, Kace Laffoon, Hannah Lagoy, Hunter Lamphere, Shania Laplante, Zackery Laplume, Jenna Laramie, Kaylene Larose, Kyrsten Lathe, Kate Laymon, Katelyn Leitch, Aiden Lemay, Alissa Levaggi, Hayden Longe, David Luna, Brandon Madison, Dezeray Marsh, Kaitlyn Masson, Anna Maurice, Jordan Mayhew, Willow Mayhew, Nathan McGillivray, Owen Mead, Sean Merrill, Alexandra Michael, Richard Miller, Kaya Moore, Ryder Morin, Arlo Moses, Keifer Moses, Marelle Mosher, Danik Muise, Cora Nadeau, Lucious Nielsen, Bruce Niles, Makenzie Parenteau, Caitlin Patten, Hazel Paxman-Baraw, Josephine Pearson, Travis Pepin, Travis Percy, Gabriel Perrault, Logan Poirier, Blaike Poutre, Harlee Prive, Bryer Provencher, Benjamin Pucci, Landen Randall, Van Reardon, Callista Reed, Jewel Rendfrey, Brooke Roberge, Yvon Robillard, Miranda Roman, Nyla Rossi, Sofia Salcedo, Riley Sanville, Uri Sanville, Emma Schmit, Heinrich Schmit, Charlie Schurman, Kristchan Selby, James Shapovalov, Samuel Sherlaw, Amy Simmons, Rebecca Snider, Lydia SteMarie, Manny SteMarie, Roger Stoddard, Nicholas Suarez, Adrien Tetreault, Hailey Tullis, Amber Waterman, Addison Webb, Justin White, Samson Wiggett, Crispin Wild, Emily Willis, Keirstin Willis, Brady Wright and Maeve Wright.
