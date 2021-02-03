North Country:Who’s Running For The Board Of Selectmen

Before the deadline on Friday, a number of residents threw their hats in the ring to run for Boards of Selectmen.
LITTLETON: Three candidates, one open selectman’s seat for a three-year term. Incumbent Selectman Carrie Gendreau is seeking a second term. Also running are Chris Sweeney and Rudy Gelsi.
BETHLEHEM: Two candidates, one open selectman’s seat. Veronica Anne Morris and former town administrative assistant April Hibberd are running for the three-year seat being vacated by Selectman Mary Moritz, who is not seeking reelection.
For the Bethlehem Planning Board, there are three candidates and two open seats. Running for the three-year seats being vacated by Marie Stevenson and Chris McGrath, both of whom are not seeking reelection, are Anthony Rodrigues, Peter C. Roy, and former Selectman Alecia Loveless.
FRANCONIA: Two candidates, one open selectman’s seat. Dan Walker and Scott Knowlton are running for the three-year seat being vacated by by Selectman Jeff Blodgett, who is not seeking reelection.
LANCASTER: Two candidates, one open selectman’s seat for a three-year term. Troy Merner and Rob Christie are running for the seat being vacated by Selectman Leo Enos, who is not seeking reelection.
HAVERHILL: Two candidates, one open selectman’s seat. Incumbent Darwin Clogston faces challenger Michael Graham for a three-year term.
JEFFERSON: Three candidates, one open selectman’s seat. Seeking the seat being vacated by Tom Brady, who is not running for reelection, are Terri Larcomb, Josee Cote, and Norman Brown.
COLEBROOK: One candidate, one open selectman’s seat for a three-year term. Incumbent Selectman Suzanne Collins is seeking another term and faces no challenger.
WHITEFIELD: One candidate, one open selectman’s seat for a three-year term. Former Selectman John Tholl is running unopposed for the open seat being vacated by Stanley Holz, who is not running for reelection.
STRATFORD: Two candidates, one open selectman’s seat. In the race are Harry Juergens, incumbent selectman seeking reelection, and challenger Scott Dissler.
COLUMBIA: One candidate, one open selectman’s seat. Incumbent Selectman Eric Stohl is running unopposed.
EASTON: One candidate, incumbent Toni Woodruff is seeking another three-year term.
LISBON: One candidate, incumbent Arthur Bourtin is running unopposed foor a three-year term.
DALTON: Three candidates, one open selectman’s seat. Incumbent Carol Sheltry will face two challengers, Kevin Whittum Jr. and David Spreadbury.
LYMAN: One candidate, incumbent Jim Trudell is running unopposed for a three-year term.
SUGAR HILL: One candidate, one open selectman’s seat. Richard Bielefield is running unopposed for a three-year term.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.