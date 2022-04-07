North Country:Wildlife Officials Remind Residents To Prepare For Bear Activity

On the bear front, activity so far has been lower than usual at this time of year, but New Hampshire’s bear project coordinator is reminding residents to be proactive in securing trash and food as well as taking in bird feeders.
On Thursday, project coordinator and wildlife biologist Andy Timmins spoke of what the current conditions are that at the moment could be keeping bear activity at a minimum, about how unsecured chickens on properties are now becoming the primary source of bear-human conflicts, and how the state will go about managing a bear population that has been steadily increasing.
“To date, it has been quieter than usual,” he said. “I’ve been talking with my counterpart out of the Concord office as well. They usually start up a couple of weeks before we do, certainly by mid-April they are taking quite a few calls, and he’s had basically none yet. It’s still early, but in most years we’ve had more reports, more requests for assistance at this point in the season than we’ve had this year.”
The reason isn’t fully known, but several factors could be at play.
“Perhaps bears stayed hunkered down a little longer because of the cold weather we had,” said Timmins. “We had a couple of warm days a few weeks ago, but then it went back into more cold weather. I think bears might have stayed hunkered in a little bit longer and in some places they’re probably taking advantage of some of the acorns that are still laying around from last year’s acorn crop.”
Once the sun warms up, it will kick the spring green into high gear, which coincides with more bears out and about on the landscape, he said.
That doesn’t necessarily correspond with an increase in bear-human conflicts, because wild food made available from a greening spring is the first food for bears, said Timmins.
“They start getting more active because there is at least something to eat on the landscape,” he said.
The first food tends to keep bears away from human areas, but residents should be prepared for a possible increase in activity in the coming weeks, said Timmins.
He saw his first bear in Littleton a little over a week ago, grazing in a grassy area.
“I actually had my first report from Lancaster, but that was a bird feeder situation,” said Timmins. “That’s been the first complaint I’ve received. It’s very encouraging. I’m glad we’re getting some heavy rain in the next few days because droughty conditions are not good. Those droughty years are when we see high complaints because of the impact drought has on berry production and those types of things. I’m hoping we don’t get into another dry summer. We certainly didn’t get the snow-pack this year, and I’m hoping some rain will help offset those concerns.”
During the last few days, he’s been entering conflict reports from last year to get caught up.
He’s learned that one type of conflict is on the rise.
“It’s amazing how many chicken issues there were last year,” said Timmins. “We know that’s been increasing, but it seems like it’s even getting worse. I bet 80 percent of the forms I entered were related to bears and chickens. I had a call today about a fox getting free-ranging chickens in Littleton. The reality is if you just let those birds free-range and don’t secure them, you really have to accept the fact that it’s going to be lost to wildlife. There’s just no way to prevent it. If that’s a concern to people, then they really need to be investing in electric fences and sturdy coops.”
As for dumpsters, he said he’s been keeping an eye on a few around town and there are some places he’s going to visit out of concerns about unsecured dumpsters and trash.
“I think people get a little complacent over the winter,” said Timmins. “Even in Littleton, despite the dumpster ordinance, I’m seeing dumpsters that don’t technically meet the ordinance language, so I’m hoping to remind people that the season’s coming where you can’t have dumpsters overflowing and lids open with bags hanging out. This time of year it’s about making people aware and making them prepared to be a little more responsible.”
Along with rising bear-chicken conflicts, another trend in New Hampshire could possibly create more conflicts involving bears, he said.
“There’s a lot of people living in the North Country because of what’s happened with COVID and it’s going to be critically important to continue to educate people who are new to the area and perhaps haven’t lived in areas where there are bears,” said Timmins. “There’s nothing to make me think we’ll have a severe year, but we just have to keep our eye on it and teach people to be responsible and hope we don’t have dry, droughty conditions.”
Currently, New Hampshire has an estimated bear population of 6,700, with the greatest densities in the White Mountains and Lakes Region.
“We’ve been experiencing this 2- to 3-percent annual growth over the long term,” said Timmins. “We’ve also been increasing the harvest rate, but we are still experiencing this population increase. We’re not completely sure what’s going on, but there’s a chance it could relate to all the human foods that bears get access to.”
Because higher growth means a higher incidence of conflicts, the objective moving forward is to curtail that upward bear population growth and get some stability and even a slight decline, particularly in the White Mountains and Lakes Region, he said.
There is a strong connection to an increased human population in New Hampshire, which results in more discarded food, and an increase in bears.
“That’s the equation,” said Timmins. “More bears, more people, and that really has a strong correlation to that increase in conflicts. We can’t stop human growth, but we can manage the bear population at an acceptable level.”
