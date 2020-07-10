A North Country member of New Hampshire’s youth advisory board is applauding the state’s decision to raise the age limit for foster care in New Hampshire from 18 to 21, a decision she said could especially benefit those in foster care in northern New Hampshire.
“It should have been done a long time ago,” Dolly McPhaul, of Sugar Hill, who has served several terms on the New Hampshire Division of Children, Youth And Families Advisory Board, said Friday.
“It’s compounded by the drug problem and compounded by the mental health issues that people are becoming more aware of,” she said. “An 18-year-old is not capable of all of a sudden facing the world on their own. Those three years will help them get a grounded start on life.”
Unlike more populated areas of the state, the North Country has fewer services, and raising the age limit can ensure services are available for those still in need instead of throwing them on the street as soon as they hit their 18th birthday, said McPhaul.
In June, the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) announced the decision, which follows the approval of DCYF’s Title IV-E state plan amendment by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Administration for Children and Families.
DCYF now has additional federal money to launch the voluntary Hope Program, which will allow youth to stay with their foster families until age 21 and continue to be eligible for DCYF services and crucial support as they transition to adulthood.
The Hope Program is voluntary for young adults ages 18 to 21 who are enrolled in high school or a high school equivalency program, enrolled in college, or enrolled in a vocational program six or more hours per semester; employed 80 hours per month; or participating in a program designed to promote employment, said DCYF representatives.
Program participants will continue to receive case management and other supportive services through DCYF, they said.
In a statement, DCYF Director Joseph Ribsam, said, “We are excited about this opportunity for youth in foster care, who will continue to benefit from the support of a loving family as they make decisions that will shape their futures. As these youth start to think about college, employment, and housing options, they still need the safety net that a family provides. We are grateful for the funding that will allow our foster youth to remain with the caring adults in their lives as they begin new chapters.”
On Friday, DHHS spokesperson Kathy Remillard said, “As of June 30, there were approximately 1,200 children in out-of-home care in New Hampshire. We anticipate that the HOPE program will serve an additional 30 to 45 youth per year.”
Even though age 18 is officially an adult, many 18-year-old who’ve had challenges in their young lives aren’t prepared to go out on their own if they have no contacts, no job, or no money, said McPhaul.
“That would be extremely hard,” she said. “We just feel it’s important for them to get that footing. If they come out of a foster situation with a good job and contacts they’ve made, those extra three years will make a huge difference and make a difference for society overall. We just thought it was worth it … All of the support systems will be in place, which I think makes total sense.”
As the drug problem persists in the North Country and the state, extending the age can help foster families stabilize that and can allow those youth with mental health issues to be served longer, said McPhaul.
“If you throw someone out on the street, that’s just asking for trouble,” she said.
In the North Country, services are in place, but unlike other areas, they are not as concentrated and might be in other towns, said McPhaul.
“There are services up here, but an 18-year-old is not going to know how to access them whereas in a place like Manchester services are more accessible, there are more of them, and chances are they could find a service a lot easier than up there,” she said. “The detriment to being up here is access to ancillary services they could get in a more populated area.”
But with an extension of the foster age, there is the opportunity to help youth build strong futures for themselves, said McPhaul.
“It’s an important thing,” she said.
