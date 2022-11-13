BRETTON WOODS — For their lifetime of service, local first responders were honored during the 14th annual North Country Public Safety Foundation awards dinner on Friday at the Mt. Washington Hotel.
Jackie King, of Bethlehem, was awarded emergency medical technician of the year.
Stan Sherburn, captain of the Franconia Fire Department, was awarded firefighter of the year.
Antony Stiles, of Whitefield, was awarded public safety dispatcher of the year, which, along with support services, is a new category now recognized by the NCPSF.
New Hampshire Fish and Game Lt. James Kneeland, of Bristol, was awarded law enforcement of the year.
Jay Stephens, of Campton, who served many years with New Hampshire State Police Troop F, was awarded the Detective Sergeant Robert E. Bruno Award for Investigative Excellence.
Presenting Stiles with the dispatcher of the year award was Todd Landry, vice-president of the NCPSF board of directors.
Stiles, who works at the Grafton County Dispatch Center and has more than 31 years of dispatching experience, worked his way to a supervisory position while also serving through the years as a firefighter and EMS provider, said Landry.
“He is known for his unfaltering ability to always be at work when scheduled, having a near-perfect attendance record,” said Landry. “As many of us here tonight know, this is not an easy task in a 24/7 work environment. He regularly shows his commitment to helping new dispatchers learn the basics of fire and EMS dispatch. He has spent countless hours maintaining and updating fire response plans and other information. Most notably, he donates his own time every month to attend mutual aid and other fire-related meetings as a dedicated volunteer to mutual aid departments in their planning efforts.”
Presenting King with the EMT of the year award was Tom Andross, communications director for the Grafton County Sheriff’s Department and a director for NCPSF.
Today’s EMS community encompasses part-time and full-time members and some who stay in for a short amount of time and others, like King, who joined her department 37 years ago, who are in it for the long haul, said Andross.
“Tonight’s honoree is one of those people who are all in,” he said. “She gives up her time unselfishly. The honoree is described by her co-workers as always the first to raise her hand and volunteer for a task that needs to be done, with no complaints and no expectations of personal recognition. Like many small town public safety providers, this honoree gets out of bed in sub-zero weather, rain, wind, and snow to answer calls.”
King also makes house visits to those who need care, said Andross.
“This honoree is not only a professional EMT, but a critical community member as well,” he said. “When the pandemic hit and masks were short in supply, out came her sewing machine.”
Custom-made masks of all sizes were distributed to anyone who needed them, said Andross.
The foundation is honored to present the award to King, not because of a single heroic act, but because King made a lifetime commitment of not only being a fantastic EMS provider, but also a valued, respected, and loved community member, he said.
To robust applause, King, with emotion, accepted the honor.
Presenting the firefighter of the year award to Sherburn was Landry.
Sherburn is a lifelong Franconia resident who has more than five decades of dedicated service as a volunteer firefighter, said Landry.
“Throughout these 50-plus years, he has always been dependable and one who could be counted on at all times of the day and night,” said Landry. “He has been able to take the knowledge and experience he has gained over the years and share them with the younger members of many departments. He is very active in his community and is always one of the first to arrive and the last two leave for fund-raising events. He has always been there to help those members of the community who are in need.”
Sherburn is also the fire department’s historian, who put together a collection of old photographs now on display at the fire station, and has spent the last two years restoring a 1935 LaFrance fire engine that is used in parades, said Landry.
Sherburn thanked the fire department for allowing him to serve for many years.
Presenting Kneeland with the law enforcement officer of the year award was NCPSF board of directors president and retired Woodstock Police Chief Doug Moorhead.
For Kneeland, being a conservation officer is not just a job, but a way of life, said Moorhead.
“We thank him for being a role model for any young public servant to duplicate,” said Moorhead. “He has gone beyond setting the bar high. He has set a standard that many will never attain … He has put his own personal health and safety at risk to meet the needs of strangers on a regular basis. He can be found working around the clock to help those in need, and at times, has to be ordered to go home and get some rest … When tragedy strikes, he wants to bring closure to families involved. He is often the first to arrive at a scene and the last to leave.”
Kneeland said he wanted to be a game warden from a very young age and was lucky enough to get hired.
“I’m not much into individual awards, but will accept this award on behalf of all the COs and volunteers who just get the job done,” he said.
Presenting Stephens with the Detective Sergeant Robert Bruno award were Grafton County Attorney Marcie Hornick and Coos County Attorney John McCormick.
Stephens, who is instrumental in investigations, particularly crimes against children, encapsulates what the Robert Bruno Award is about and has dedicated his life to public service and the service of others as a state trooper, said McCormick.
Stephens called Bruno, a former Troop F state trooper and Monroe resident who died in 2016 after retiring from 28 years of service, a remarkable man who served as a mentor.
Each year, the foundation —a nonprofit dedicated to the support of first responders and their families during times of need by providing expertise and structure to community relief efforts and fund-raising — honors with lifetime achievement awards those first responders who set the bar high and inspire others.
Landry called the 2022 honorees “the silent heroes who dedicate their lives to public service and the betterment of their communities.
He highlighted Sandy Young, fire chief for the town of Pittsburg, who died on Oct. 4.
“Sandy Young, from Pittsburg, symbolized what our awards are about,” said Landry.
In closing, Moorhead thanked those first responders who have since passed “for their lasting contributions they have made to their communities” and thanked military veterans (Friday was Veterans Day) for their service.
Friday’s award dinner for first responders and their families drew about 340 people, far above other dinner events that usually draw some 100 to 150 people, said Moorhead.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.