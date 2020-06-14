A conservation officer featured on the series, North Woods Law was injured in a multiple ATV accident on Saturday afternoon.
New Hampshire Fish and Game officer Matt Holmes, 38, of Whitefield, was seriously injured while conducting speed enforcement at 5 p.m. in Dummer.
He was struck by an off-highway recreational vehicle, transported to Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin, and then taken to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston by helicopter.
He suffered “several broken ribs and numerous bumps, bruises and cuts,” but was otherwise unharmed and was released from the hospital on Sunday afternoon, according to the Town of Carroll Police Department.
Holmes attempted to stop two OHRV’s traveling at a high rate of speed in a 25 mile per hour zone on Dummer Pond Road when he was struck from behind by a third OHRV, which was also traveling at high speed, according to New Hampshire Fish and Game.
Holmes was ejected from his ATV and was thrown several feet. Conservation Officer Robert Mancini, who had been working with Holmes, dragged Holmes off the busy trail and called for help, NHFG said.
Passing riders stopped to provide first aid until Holmes was transported by Gorham Ambulance to Androscoggin Valley Hospital. He was taken by a University of Vermont Health Network Critical Care Transport helicopter to Central Maine Medical Center.
The operator and passenger of the OHRV that struck Holmes were uninjured. The incident remains under investigation by New Hampshire State Police.
On Sunday afternoon, North Woods Law posted a message on its Facebook page reading “We wish Conservation Officer Matt Holmes a full and speedy recovery.”
The post generated 2,200 reactions, 584 comments and 163 shares.
One comment read, “I’m praying for Officer Holmes and his family. May he have a speedy and complete recovery and be back on the job. North Woods Law is my favorite show.”
Said another, “Prayers and healing thoughts Officer Holmes. We love watching you and we hope you make a speedy recovery to get back on your feet and back to the job you love!!!”
