North CountryLocal Leaders Work To Revive Biomass Industry

Pinetree Power in Bethlehem, pictured here, and DG Whitefield could have a new owner, Stored Solar LLC, of Maine, but what the ownership looks like and what the company’s plans are to make the biomass plants viable are currently unclear. (File photo)
More than half a year after the biomass plants in Bethlehem and Whitefield fell under new ownership, local leaders who have been involved in biomass in various capacities remain hopeful for the industry’s future.
In December, following a bankruptcy filed by the Maine-based Stored Solar LLC, which in 2020 bought Pinetree Power in Bethlehem and DG Whitefield as well as the New Hampshire biomass plants in Tamworth and Springfield and plants in Maine and one in Massachusetts, the wood-fired facilities were purchased in a bankruptcy sale by Hartree Partners LP, a New York-based global commodities firm founded in 1997 that specializes in energy and which had been a creditor to Stored Solar.
Since the late 1980s until a few years ago, the Granite State’s biomass industry — whose supporters say keeps forests healthy by taking low-grade wood, makes the state’s energy portfolio more diverse and renewable, and provides jobs and supports local economies — had been heavily subsidized.
It encountered a big obstacle in 2019 when Gov. Chris Sununu vetoed a bill that would have required electric distribution companies to buy renewable energy credits to help keep the plants operating until they became self-sufficient and could compete on the wholesale market.
As a consequence, plants in New Hampshire shut down, with some later resuming limited operations.
Supporting biomass bills during his tenure at the statehouse has been state Rep. Troy Merner, R-Lancaster, who gave an update for mid-2023.
“Two of them are gearing back up, in Whitefield and Springfield,” he said. “I don’t know if Bethlehem is able to come back because [Stored Solar] really gutted that place out.”
At one time, the plants in Bethlehem and Whitefield, both of which has an output of about 15 megawatts, employed about 20 people each.
Recently, Benoit Lamontagne, North Country industrial agent for the New Hampshire Business and Economic Affairs Department, took representatives from Hartree, including Dinkar Bhatia, on a New Hampshire tour.
“I took them around to meet some folks because he had an interest in succeeding with the four plants they own in New Hampshire,” said Lamontagne. “I wanted to be sure they met some of the folks in the state that they would most likely be working with.”
Introductions were made with District 1 Executive Councilor Joe Kenney and with state Sen. Jeb Bradley, R-Wolfeboro, whom Lamontagne said has always been supportive of biomass.
Representatives for Hartree could not be reached for comment by press time Friday regarding their plans for the New Hampshire plants.
Lamontagne said the company is well-financed, and from his discussions, is looking to make investments, and, in Whitefield, has rehired a lot of the people who had been there.
Merner said the past few years of challenges for the industry have impacted local forests.
“It’s important to the forest industry to get rid of the low-grade wood when they come in and do their timber cuts,” he said. “A lot of them aren’t doing it right now.”
Across the county in Berlin is the Burgess Biopower Plant, a 75-megawatt facility that is currently running at 72 megawatts and is the fourth-largest power generator in New Hampshire and state’s the largest renewable energy generator that produces about 10 percent of New Hampshire’s power.
Merner is a supporter of House Bill 142, which passed both houses in the New Hampshire Legislature and seeks to allow the New Hampshire Public Utilities Commission to amend its orders as needed to ensure the continued operation of Burgess Biopower, which employs more than 200 people.
The bill seeks to avert a bankruptcy by forgiving about $50 million in debt that came out of a 2010 power agreement.
While there is talk in some circles that Sununu might veto the bill, Merner said he believes that HB 142 can gather the needed two-thirds majority in the Senate and House to override a veto.
He spoke of the Berlin plant’s beneficial impact on the state’s northern forests and forest industry and on the economy across Coos County.
“It absolutely does have an impact,” said Merner. “It’s a big trickle-down.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.