North Danville Baptist Church Kicks Off Season

The North Danville Baptist Church began its Fall and Winter season Sept. 8 with a group congregational picture. The special service featured music by The Maple Leaf Seven and the beginning the Sunday School. The pastor is the Rev. Bob Sargent, with accompanist and choir director, Linda Clouatre. Sunday services begin at 9:30 a.m., with a time of fellowship following.
(Photo courtesy of the Phillips Photography)
