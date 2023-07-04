Vanya, the son of Matthew and Katya Hawkins, competes in the 8-and-under division of the Pie Eating Contest, held Tuesday during the North Danville's Fourth of July celebration. He is a descendant of the late Dr. Hubert Hawkins, a one-time dentist in the area who lived in North Danville. (Photo by Rosie Smith)
June Lee, from South Burlington, prepares to lead the parade route on her bicycle during North Danville's Fourth of July celebration on Tuesday. She is the granddaughter of Ted and Susan Houle of North Danville. (Photo by Rosie Smith)
Vanya, the son of Matthew and Katya Hawkins, competes in the 8-and-under division of the Pie Eating Contest, held Tuesday during the North Danville's Fourth of July celebration. He is a descendant of the late Dr. Hubert Hawkins, a one-time dentist in the area who lived in North Danville. (Photo by Rosie Smith)
From left, Doris Couture, Joan (Heath) Legendre and Kay Hopkins (Nana Kay), longtime volunteers for many North Danville Fourth of July celebrations, work in the banana split booth during the village's celebration on Tuesday. (Photo by Rosie Smith)
Vanya, the son of Matthew and Katya Hawkins, competes in the 8-and-under division of the Pie Eating Contest, held Tuesday during the North Danville's Fourth of July celebration. He is a descendant of the late Dr. Hubert Hawkins, a one-time dentist in the area who lived in North Danville. (Photo by Rosie Smith)
June Lee, from South Burlington, prepares to lead the parade route on her bicycle during North Danville's Fourth of July celebration on Tuesday. She is the granddaughter of Ted and Susan Houle of North Danville. (Photo by Rosie Smith)
Vanya, the son of Matthew and Katya Hawkins, competes in the 8-and-under division of the Pie Eating Contest, held Tuesday during the North Danville's Fourth of July celebration. He is a descendant of the late Dr. Hubert Hawkins, a one-time dentist in the area who lived in North Danville. (Photo by Rosie Smith)
From left, Doris Couture, Joan (Heath) Legendre and Kay Hopkins (Nana Kay), longtime volunteers for many North Danville Fourth of July celebrations, work in the banana split booth during the village's celebration on Tuesday. (Photo by Rosie Smith)
Vanya, the son of Matthew and Katya Hawkins, competes in the 8-and-under division of the Pie Eating Contest, held Tuesday during the North Danville’s Fourth of July celebration. He is a descendant of the late Dr. Hubert Hawkins, a one-time dentist in the area who lived in North Danville. (Photo by Rosie Smith)
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.