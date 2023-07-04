Vanya, the son of Matthew and Katya Hawkins, competes in the 8-and-under division of the Pie Eating Contest, held Tuesday during the North Danville’s Fourth of July celebration. He is a descendant of the late Dr. Hubert Hawkins, a one-time dentist in the area who lived in North Danville. (Photo by Rosie Smith)

