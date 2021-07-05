NORTH DANVILLE — Fourth of July activities throughout the day led to funds being raised for a new playground in North Danville.
The community’s 72nd annual celebration on Sunday had fundraisers ranging from the annual Dickie Vance 5K road race, raffles and bake sales, to proceeds from concession-stand sales leading up to the evening’s light show. Also, for the second year in a row, instead of a parade, a parade route was mapped out around the surrounding
Insurance considerations forced the playground to be condemned, said local resident Lee Beattie, on whose land the fireworks display was launched. “We’ve been raising money diligently. Everything is by donation and going toward [the playground fund]. We’ve had a good response today. We’ve been [fundraising] all along with money from our memory tree.”
The hope is to start buying playground equipment this fall, “but we’ll have to do excavation work first,” she noted. The town also got a $40,000 grant to help repair Brainerd Memorial Library, and “we’re hoping to remove the old playground work when they come in to do that.”
The new playground will be in memory of Jane Langmaid, who passed away from ALS, Lee said.
