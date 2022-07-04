NORTH DANVILLE — The73rd annual Independence Day celebration drew hundreds of locals and visitors to mark the nation’s freedom with a parade and community celebration.
People, many adorned in American flag regalia, lined the streets in lawn chairs to enjoy the show.
Parking was at a premium, with cars lining the road coming into the heart of the village, and a crowd assembled along the parade route awaiting the fun that kicked off at 10 a.m.
Susan Lynaugh, a native of North Danville who has emceed the event for some 35 years, said her family roots go back in this village for 250 years. She lives in a historic village home that’s two centuries-old just around the corner from the folding table where she worked her 4th of July magic on Monday, on the hill just outside the village’s church.
Among those in the parade were Danville Boy Scout Troop #888, and the local Northern Lights 4-H club.
Derek Vance, a North Danville native, is 32, and has participated in the parade in one way or another all his life, pointed out Lynaugh, after giving him a warm hug.
“The spirit of the community in North Danville … seeing everyone, getting together to see what everybody is working on, whether the band or the Boy Scouts,” is what Vance said makes the event so special.
The parade happened in two parts, with those walking or on bicycles and smaller wheeled vehicles going first, then the larger floats, horse-drawn entries, tractors, pick-up trucks and fire and rescue trucks from Danville. The first float pulled by two beautiful horses was driven by local Jake Langmaid.
Also featured was the annual Dickie Vance Run, and a book sale inside the library in North Danville.
For one local couple, deciding between the North Danville 4th of July Parade and the fun tractor parade in neighboring Peacham was difficult, but the North Danville event won out.
The event opened with the National Anthem performed by recent high school graduate Zoe Crocker. Dana Calkins stood in the center of the two village roads where the parade was about to begin and performed a solo musical for each branch of the service, asking ahead of each song for those veterans from the Army, Air Force, Navy and Marines to wave to the crowd to let themselves be known for thanks. He said one family member of a Marine told him “It touches my heart every time I hear you play that theme song.”
Margaret Driscoll of Danville turned out for the parade and said, “They get quite a crowd here. It’s wonderful.”
“To celebrate the 4th of July and see the kids having so much fun, it’s great!” said Driscoll as kids darted into the closed-off road to collect candy being strewn by parade marchers.
As the parade wound down, Lynaugh’s voice could be heard advertising the cooking talents of local women in North Danville, from their ham and baked beans to deviled eggs, homemade strawberry shortcake and more. She emphasized that the dinner rolls were homemade and that the whipped cream was “real whipped cream,” telling the crowd twice that this was the real stuff.
After the parade, a big cookout, music, a dunk tank, bouncy house, raffle, pie-eating contest and more, were promised to both feed the crowd, raise money for local causes, and to celebrate the nation’s freedom in grand style with neighbors and new friends alike.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.