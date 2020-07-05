NORTH DANVILLE — Adapting to the times, a COVID 19 adapted parade marked the 71st annual Fourth of July celebration in North Danville Saturday.
Normally a marching parade, it was a rolling one this year to align with virus considerations. Vehicles and their passengers were decked out in red white and blue in saluting Uncle Sam and the nation on its birthday. Passengers waved along prescribed routes to residents who had patriotic tents and displays along the way. In many ways, the parade audience was moving while the patriotic displays were stationed along the route.
It ran from 10 a.m.-noon, with a road race scheduled to follow.
