North Haverhill: County Nursing Home Resident Dies After Testing Positive For COVID-19

Staff and residents at the Grafton County Nursing Home in North Haverhill are maintaining their safety protocols after the resident in one of the home’s four wings who tested positive for COVID-19 in April has died.
The resident, over 60 and in the most vulnerable age group, died April 28.
The home’s medical providers can’t say with certainty, but they do feel based on the information that COVID-19 was a contributing factor to the resident’s passing, Craig Labore, administrator of the Grafton County Nursing Home, said Tuesday.
It appears the resident contracted the virus from a traveling nurse who began working in that wing in mid-April and tested positive after developing symptoms of the respiratory disease.
The 33 residents of the wing were then tested, with the one resident who died testing positive and the others negative.
Based on the information he has, Labore said the nurse appears to be recovering.
“That person is not working in the building at this time and is still in the recovery stage of getting over the virus,” he said.
Since then, no other resident or staff member at the county nursing home has tested positive for the virus.
Protocol under the U.S. Centers for Disease Control involved quarantining the resident in an isolated area of the county nursing home, testing all of the residents in that wing, and disinfecting the wing and quarantining the other residents there.
The guidelines the Grafton County Nursing Home is following do not involve testing all of the residents at the nursing home, just those in a wing where a positive case was found.
“We did notify the New Hampshire Public Health Department about the resident’s passing and they advised us to continue to maintain the same guidelines initially issued, which was to monitor that particular nursing unit to make sure no other resident develops symptoms or tests positive for the virus,” said Labore. “As a result of that happening, we were able to reopen the unit last Friday, May 1, and everybody continues to be monitored across the building for the virus. Staff continue to go through the screening process and the residents residing in that nursing unit are officially out of quarantine status at this time.”
He said, “We continue to monitor our residents and staff and we are very thankful for the assistance of the New Hampshire Public Health Department in making sure the things we are doing to control the potential exposure of the residents from the virus are working out for the best.”
For a single state, New Hampshire as a whole seems to be currently holding its own against the virus compared to other states that have had many more cases, said Labore.
At the municipal level, the number of confirmed cases in Coos County remains at two, in Whitefield and Randolph, although the individuals testing positive in those towns might no longer be positive.
The number of cases in Grafton County has increased to 53, with Littleton seeing an increase that now brings positive cases there to five, according to the most recent numbers with the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services.
At least one new case has appeared in the town of Lisbon (DHHS suppresses exact counts for municipalities with one to four cases).
Several weeks ago, the towns of Bethlehem, Franconia, and Haverhill reported positive cases, likely about one each in each town, although those cases, like the ones in Coos County, might no longer be positive.
In total, New Hampshire has had 2,588 positive cases, with 1,109 recovered (39 percent), 1,483 currently positive, 286 who have been hospitalized, and 86 deaths (3 percent) attributed to the virus.
