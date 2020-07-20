North Haverhill Virtual Annual Fair Is Underway

The North Haverhill Fair, an annual event that has drawn more than 20,000 people during its five-day run each July, was set to begin this week - until the coronavirus pandemic led to its cancellation.
Although the physical fair remains canceled, a virtual one is now underway on the fair’s web site and social media pages, which will offer a growing number of posted photographs and soon to be posted video to fondly remember the fairs of years past.
In addition, the annual hay bale contest is still going on, though this year it will be along Route 10 instead of on the fairgrounds.
“There was a small group of fair directors that, rather saying ‘we can’t have a fair and see you next year,’ really wanted to say ‘let’s do something this year,’” Gary Scruton, who serves on the nonprofit North Haverhill Fair Association, said Monday. “The virtual fair idea was born of that.”
The fair’s board of 12 directors and four officers were each asked to come up with a favorite memory, he said.
They have decades of memories to pull from.
“Our board of directors is pretty diverse and we’ve added some new directors over the last few years,” he said.
Dick McDanolds, director emeritus, has been on the board for more than 60 years.
Scruton has been on the board close to 25 years, and is in the middle of those who served longer and those with fewer years.
This week, the physical fair was set to begin Wednesday and run through Sunday.
A big concert was planned for Friday night and another for Saturday night.
On each of those days this week, a video will be posted.
“There will be videos released on those two days from our artists who were going to be performing this year,” said Scruton. “Both told us they will be honoring the contract for 2021.”
In fact, on each day of the five-day fair run there will be something posted virtually.
“We are trying to time it and every day there will be something new,” said Scruton. “We’ve been working on it for a while, but wanted to get close to the date and have videos or pictures that will lead you into the fair.”
Youth is a big part of the fair, and memories of the youth 4-H Club exhibits will be a big part of the virtual celebration, he said.
The hay bales that have been turned into artwork have been done in years past, but this year they will become the hay bale trail outside of the fairgrounds, where people can keep socially distant for health and safety and the fair association could complete a physical project.
“It’s brand new and has never been seen before until this year,” said Scruton.
In all 17, bales have been transformed into works of art and they will stretch along Route 10 from the Grafton County Nursing Home through the North Haverhill village to the apple stand just north of the fairgrounds.
The deadline to register was Sunday. On this coming Sunday, the winner will be decided by voters, who, beginning yesterday, can visit the fair’s web site and vote for their favorite hay bale, as they would during a normal fair year.
“We’ll tally up the ballots that afternoon and announce a winner Sunday night,” said Scruton.
2020 marks the 76th annual North Haverhill Fair.
“The option is out there for people to send us a photo of their own and their own memories,” said Scruton.
For 2021, the 77th annual North Haverhill Fair is scheduled from July 28 to Aug. 1.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.