A North Haverhill woman is dead after police said she went off the road and struck an embankment along Route 10.
Krystal Murray-Brown, 29, was found dead in the vehicle by Haverhill police and Woodsville Ambulance at 1o:45 a.m. Sunday, Haverhill police said in a statement issued Tuesday.
She was discovered by Haverhill Police Cpl. Michael DiDomenico, who was dispatched to a single-vehicle crash on Dartmouth College Highway/Route 10 in the vicinity of the Blueberry Field storage units.
Upon arrival, DiDomenico observed a 2017 Dodge Journey over the embankment on its side with heavy front-end damage.
The investigation revealed that the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed, went off the roadway, hit the embankment, then went down the embankment into several trees after traveling approximately 100 feet, said Haverhill police.
The state medical examiner was called to the scene for an investigation.
New Hampshire State Police, New Hampshire Fish and Game, Woodsville Ambulance, and the North Haverhill Fire Department assisted the Haverhill Police Department on scene.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact DiDomenico or Det. Elizabeth Elliott at 787-2222 or email at mdidomenicohpd@haverhill-nh.com or eelliotthpd@haverhill-nh.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.