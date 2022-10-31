LYNDONVILLE — The idea to offer a North Pole express train to create Christmastime memories to last a lifetime came from a customer of Cathy and Eric Paris’s at their Lyndon Freighthouse restaurant in the heart of the village here.
It was about 15 years ago, recalled Cathy, and the customer was describing a similar holiday-themed train ride in Pennsylvania.
“He insisted that we check it out,” she recalled.
Since the historic building where the Paris family operate their market and eatery from began as a railroad freight station - the passenger station was up the block, where the Asia Restaurant parking lot is now and ceased operating in 1973 - they were interested in the possibility of beginning a Christmas train ride, inspired by but not named after the famous Polar Express story for children.
The rights to that name are outside the budget for the rural, Northeast Kingdom train ride, which will be two weekends this December, as the train is a bit smaller than the typical vintage cars. The family wanted to be sure as many people as wish to can purchase tickets, and many tickets are also sponsored by local organizations and businesses, purchased to be given for free to local children who otherwise would not be able to partake.
Cathy Paris reaches out to about a dozen area schools this time of year and the staff select the children who will receive the benefit tickets.
This year’s event will be on Dec. 3 and 4 and Dec. 17 and 18, with four time slots each day at noon, 2 p.m., 4 p.m., and 6 p.m. Some of the times are already selling out, and the family recommends acting quickly to ensure ticket availability.
There are many traditions and nostalgic touches that make the event memorable as well as magical for children especially, but also for everyone who rides, including volunteers and the many family and friends of the Paris family who help out during the busy rides, loving every minute of it, they say.
The ride includes cocoa, cookies, caroling and other activities including a holiday narration by local school principal and Sheffield moderator Patrick Ham.
All passengers will receive a special commemorative souvenir, as well as a special holiday message to remember all year, said the couple.
Tickets are required for the event.
The train rides have been offered every year from 2006 until 2019, then could not be offered the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cathy and Eric Paris said the event is a lot of work, but it’s an act of love for them and their family and friends to put on, and they love that the event brings so many people so much joy - and holiday memories to last a lifetime.
“That’s why we do it, it’s our Christmas gift to the community,” said Cathy.
Eric said they have many people who help make the event possible and so special every year, including “a lot of high school kids, they get community service hours for helping out, and our employees, as well as friends and family.”
Families wear their pajamas and slippers, just like in the famous book whose story inspired the train ride, and the passenger cars are all cozy and heated. The Freighthouse makes yummy hot cocoa and fresh gingerbread cookies with decorations, for every passenger. The cookies are also sold at the restaurant and are quite popular, they said.
Eric Paris said the message that Santa shares with people of all ages is that “The true meaning of Christmas does not come in a package under the tree; it’s about love. Santa shares that with everyone. That is the main reason we do this … it’s our collective Christmas gift to the community.”
The amazing donors who make the benefit tickets possible for many local school children each year are deeply appreciated and listed on the restaurant’s website, as well as thanked after publicly.
The family also is grateful to the Vermont Rail System for working with them for so long to make the magical train ride events possible; they said they decorate the trains and help to create a magical experience for everyone.
The Christmas train from the Lyndon Freighthouse is one of just a few such holiday train events in Vermont. Cathy said there are three others that she knows of, one in southern Vermont, one in the Burlington area, and one in White River Junction.
This year, the Paris family will have a very special passenger on the train: their first grandchild, Josephine, age 2.
Her grandparents can’t wait to see how the holiday magic lights up her Christmas as she experiences her first ride on The North Pole Express.
