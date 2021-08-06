A 56 year-old local man died after being hit by an unidentified motor vehicle on Route 105 in North Troy early Friday morning.
Vermont State Police say North Troy resident Christopher N. Kinkade was found by a passing motorist at 4:48 a.m. lying down on North Pleasant Street (VT RT 105). Kinkade was reported to be severely injured and was pronounced dead when EMS personal arrived on the scene.
Investigators say it appears Kincade was struck by an east-bound vehicle while lying on the roadway. Kinkade suffered a severe head injury as a result of being run over.
Surveillance footage from a nearby residence was not able to capture the incident but was able to capture passing motor vehicle traffic. Due to the video quality, a positive identification of the vehicle could not be made. But state police are looking to speak with anyone who may have been passing through the area between midnight and 5 a.m.
Evidence at the scene coupled with surveillance footage suggests the vehicle in question may be a large pick-up truck with running lights on the cab.
Anyone with information that may be relevant to this investigation is asked to contact the Vermont State Police in Derby at 802-334-8881. Tips also may be submitted anonymously online at http://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.
