North Troy Resident Accused Of Domestic Assault And Unlawful Mischief

Billy Pecor

A North Troy resident was accused of committing domestic assault and unlawful mischief Jan. 1 in North Troy.

According to a report from Vermont State Police, 45-year-old Billy Pecor threw items and then punched the windshield of a car while occupants were in it during an argument at a residence on Main Street in North Troy.

