North Troy Under Boil Water Order, School Will Reopen Again Tuesday

Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Click below to get free online access as a home delivery subscriber. All you need is to create a user name and password for our website or login to your existing account. Then provide the subscription number from your most recent renewal notice.
If you have trouble or need to verify your subscription number, please call our circulation department at 802-748-8121.
NORTH TROY — The village of North Troy, including the elementary school, is under a continuing boil water order until further notice because of the flooding.
The school was cancelled Friday due to poor road conditions. The school reopened Monday despite the boil water order thanks to the “generosity of a local parent” Brent McClure and his family who provided bottled water for the students and faculty, said John Castle, superintendent of the North Country Supervisory Union.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.