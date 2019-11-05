North Troy Under Boil Water Order, School Will Reopen Again Tuesday

Water bottles donated by Brent McClure and family line the hallway at Troy School. (Courtesy Photo)

NORTH TROY — The village of North Troy, including the elementary school, is under a continuing boil water order until further notice because of the flooding.

The school was cancelled Friday due to poor road conditions. The school reopened Monday despite the boil water order thanks to the “generosity of a local parent” Brent McClure and his family who provided bottled water for the students and faculty, said John Castle, superintendent of the North Country Supervisory Union.

