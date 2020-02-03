Elizabeth Carton, 25, of North Troy, was arrested for driving under the influence Jan. 25, according to Vermont State Police.

Carton was allegedly involved in a single-vehicle crash around 2:30 a.m. to which VSP troopers responded. Upon investigation, police said they detected indicators of impairment from Carton. She was placed under arrest and cited to appear in Orleans County Superior Court Feb. 18.

