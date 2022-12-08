ST. JOHNSBURY — For cannabis consumers, the number combination 4-20 has special meaning, and if they find themselves downtown late this afternoon it will be even more meaningful.
At 4:20 p.m., a new cannabis store called Northeast Kannabis is having its grand opening. Located at 166 Railroad St., it will make the second store for St. Johnsbury authorized to sell marijuana since state licensing began in October.
Northeast Kannabis, owned by Matthew and Aleha Racenet, is across the road from Jiffy Mart. For years the property served as a furniture store and most recently it was the home of Northeast Kingdom Learning Services.
“I’m really glad we did this,” said Matt. “I think this will be a really cool, fun and amazing experience.”
And “educational” said Aleha. Both Racenets are teachers and running a cannabis business that is safe, secure and informative is important to them, they said. Matt said product information will be readily available. Wall art shows a timeline of cannabis use that dates back millennia, and another framed print details information about “terpenes.” Terpenes are the primary constituents of the essential oils of many types of plants and flowers.
Matt, a math teacher at St. Johnsbury Academy, said he likes the science of the budding cannabis market. “I just look forward to showing these ideas and research that is coming (by Vermont’s move into legalized marijuana manufacturing and sales),” he said.
The problem-solving of opening the business, he said, was served well by his mind for math.
“Every single step we were met with some kind of problem to be solved,” he said.
The Racenets have been working toward opening day of their own cannabis retail store practically since the town voted in April 2021 to allow marijuana retailers to set up shop here. They applied for a license from the Vermont Cannabis Control Board and sought permits for operation through the St. Johnsbury Development Review Board. The DRB approved the plan and building signage on June 23. Their license from the control board came on Nov. 16.
Since the board started licensing in October, 31 retailers have been given the green light to open. Northeast Kannabis is among four in the Northeast Kingdom. The first to gain approval and open was The Green Man on Memorial Drive in St. Johnsbury. The other NEK retailers are Kingdom Kind, 290 Glover Road in Barton and The High Country, 5134 Rt. 5 in Derby.
Matt’s last week as an Academy math teacher is next week. “I’ve got mixed emotions,” he said. “I really enjoy teaching, but I’m ready for another challenge and another opportunity.”
Northeast Kannabis, a name the Racenets chose to pay homage to the Northeast Kingdom by replacing the “c” in cannabis with a “k,” has five employees in addition to Aleha and Matt, including Matt’s longtime friend, Jake Demers.
Today’s grand opening will feature a food truck parked outside. Sessions Food & Tour Trailer will serve food from 4 to 9 p.m. The opening is also happening during the St. J Sparkles Holiday Weekend. Matt and his staff will encourage customers to head further downtown for more shopping and events.
Matt said he hopes Northeast Kannabis will be one of the drivers of the downtown economy.
As for the 4:20 opening time for Northeast Kannabis, Matt said it’s about having fun with the cannabis culture. Information online states, “420, 4:20 or 4/20 (pronounced four-twenty) is cannabis culture slang for marijuana and hashish consumption, especially smoking around the time 4:20 pm (16:20). It also refers to cannabis-oriented celebrations that take place annually on April 20.”
