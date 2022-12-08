ST. JOHNSBURY — For cannabis consumers, the number combination 4-20 has special meaning, and if they find themselves downtown late this afternoon it will be even more meaningful.

At 4:20 p.m., a new cannabis store called Northeast Kannabis is having its grand opening. Located at 166 Railroad St., it will make the second store for St. Johnsbury authorized to sell marijuana since state licensing began in October.

0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Load comments